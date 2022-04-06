Dye & Durham Announces Departure of CFO

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced that Avjit Kamboj, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from his role effective May 15, 2022. Avjit has decided to return to his consulting practice, KAM Consulting Services Inc. Avjit will be advising the Company on a consulting basis. The Company has undertaken a search for his successor.

"Avjit joined Dye & Durham over two years ago as a consultant and moved to the CFO role shortly after the Company went public. Avjit played an important role in helping us prepare and execute our IPO and execute on our acquisition growth strategy afterwards. As our CFO, Avjit strengthened our finance team by implementing public company policies, processes, and systems, setting up the team for a bright future. On behalf of the Company, we thank him for his contributions during a period of unprecedented growth," said Matt Proud, CEO.

"It has been an incredible journey at Dye & Durham. I continue to believe strongly in the Company's acquisition strategy," said Avjit Kamboj, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. "We have a great foundation today, with an experienced finance team that enables this orderly transition as we position Dye & Durham for our next phase of growth."

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: Ross Marshall, LodeRock Advisors Inc., [email protected], 416.526.1563