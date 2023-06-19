Dye & Durham announce multi-year strategic relationship with Clayton Utz

Clayton Utz – one of Australia's largest law firms – adds Dye & Durham to its data insights and due diligence software solutions

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced a new relationship with Clayton Utz, one of Australia's largest law firms.

The agreement will see Clayton Utz adopt a number of Dye & Durham's data insights and due diligence software solutions to drive significant efficiencies across the firm's national practice.

"We're delighted to be selected by one of Australia's largest law firms to provide them with tools, training and best-in-class support to assist them to effectively evaluate and mitigate risk on behalf of their clients," says Dennis Barnhart, Managing Director, Dye & Durham Australia. "This announcement further highlights Dye & Durham's successful international expansion with additional investment in the Australian market."

Dye & Durham's software solutions will enable Clayton Utz to digitize and streamline essential components of their due diligence and search process, ultimately helping them better serve their clients.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software. Dye & Durham also provides critical information services and workflows, which customers use to manage their non-discretionary information, regulatory and due diligence requirements. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

For further information: Australia: Myra Cohen, Marketing Director, Australia, [email protected] or 0499852844; Canada: Morgan McLellan, VP, Global Communications, [email protected] or 647-802-4825