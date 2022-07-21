Dye & Durham and Link Group reach agreement on revised acquisition price

Link Group shareholders to receive base consideration of A$4.81 per share in an all-cash offer

Link Group board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of revised price

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, announced today that the Company and Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX: LNK) ("Link Group") have reached a revised agreement with respect to Dye & Durham's proposed acquisition of Link Group.

Dye & Durham and Link Group have agreed to amend the proposed transaction's scheme implementation deed ("SID") to reflect a reduced base consideration of A$4.81 per Link Group share in an all-cash offer.

Link Group's board has unanimously recommended that Link Group shareholders vote in favour of the revised SID.

Link is currently finalizing a date for its shareholder vote on the revised scheme. In addition to Link Group shareholder approval, the revised scheme is subject to court and regulatory approvals, including that of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and other customary closing conditions.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

