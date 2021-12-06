DW Healthcare Partners Announces Sale of WillowWood to Blue Sea Capital

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today the closing of its sale of WillowWood Global LLC ("WillowWood" or "the Company") to Blue Sea Capital. WillowWood, a portfolio company of DW Healthcare Partners, is a leading designer and manufacturer of a broad range of prosthetic products. Since 1907, WillowWood has been enabling individuals with limb difference to live their lives to the fullest. DWHP invested in WillowWood in June of 2019 and realized substantial growth in the business through operational improvements and new product development.

"Getting the opportunity to partner with a company that is over a century old and has a tremendous impact on the amputee community has been an extremely rewarding experience," said Aly Champsi, Managing Director at DWHP. "Building on their long-time success, while positioning the business for future growth, gave us the opportunity to increase market share and impact more lives in a meaningful way."

"The partnership with DWHP gave us the foundation to bring us into this next chapter," said Mahesh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer of WillowWood. "Their support throughout the investment, including during the pandemic, was instrumental to our success, and we are thankful for their collaboration and guidance."

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.43 billion in aggregate capital commitments and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies realize their growth potential. For more information, please visit: www.dwhp.com

About WillowWood

WillowWood, located in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of prosthetic products for amputees, including the Alpha® family of liners, Meta™ feet, central-fabrication and custom design-liner. For more information, please visit: www.willowwood.com

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented, lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has over $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: healthcare, industrial growth, and aerospace & defense. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance, and business transformation. For more information, please visit www.blueseacapital.com

Media Contact:

Samantha Taccone,

[email protected]

SOURCE DW Healthcare Partners

Related Links

http://www.dwhp.com

