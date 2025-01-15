DWHP Announces the Promotion of Michael Mitchnick

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, today announces the promotion of Michael Mitchnick to Principal.

"We are pleased to recognize the performance of Michael. Michael has demonstrated a high level of commitment to our portfolio companies, our limited partners, and our firm. Our firm is defined by our culture and values and Michael has become a true representative of this culture. We look forward to Michael's many years at the firm"

Michael joined DW Healthcare Partners in 2016 and works in the firm's Toronto office. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of 360 Behavioral Health and Champion Manufacturing. Michael started his career in the Securities and Communications, Media, and Technology Group at Toronto-Dominion Bank and earned his Honours Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at University of Western Ontario.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm has over $1.7 billion in aggregate capital commitments across all funds since inception and invests in healthcare companies with strong management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned executives with more than 150 years of combined healthcare industry and investing experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition support to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

