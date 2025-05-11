DWHP Announces the Promotion of Michael Barulich

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, May 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, today announces the promotion of Michael Barulich to Principal.

"We are pleased to recognize Michael's many contributions to DWHP" said Doug Schillinger, Managing Director with DWHP. "His commitment to our portfolio companies and our investors has been instrumental. We look forward to his continued leadership at the firm."

Michael joined DW Healthcare Partners in 2017 and works in the firm's Park City office. He currently sits on the Board of Public Partnerships, LLC and previously served on the Spectrum and SoClean Boards. Michael started his career at JP Morgan and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from University of San Francisco.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm has nearly $2.0 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024 and invests in healthcare companies with strong management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned executives with more than 150 years of combined healthcare industry and investing experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition support to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

SOURCE DW Healthcare Partners

For more information, please contact: Andrew Carragher, Founder and Managing Partner, Phone: 416-583-2421, Email: [email protected]