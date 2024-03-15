DW Healthcare Partners Announces Sale of DermLite to FotoFinder

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today the sale of DermLite Holdco I, Inc. ("DermLite") to FotoFinder Systems Gmbh ("FotoFinder"), a portfolio company of EMZ Partners.

DermLite, a portfolio company of DW Healthcare Partners' Founders Fund, is a California-based company that develops and manufactures dermoscopy tools used by dermatologists and healthcare professionals. This includes dermatoscopes and phone adapters to enable the trained eye to detect skin cancer and other types of skin conditions through magnification lenses and LED lighting.

Based in Germany, FotoFinder, focuses on the development and distribution of technology for early skin cancer detection through Automated Total Body Mapping, artificial intelligence and digital dermoscopy. With subsidiaries in Italy, the UK, and the U.S., alongside a robust global partner network, the company maintains a presence in over 90 countries, catering to clients worldwide.

John Bottjer, President of DermLite, said, "DermLite and FotoFinder are two complementary businesses that together create a strong global player in skin imaging and dermoscopy. It is a very exciting time for both companies!"

"We would like to thank the team at DWHP for their support over the last three years," said Thorsten Trotzenberg, Chief Product Officer at DermLite. "They have been excellent partners and have made significant contributions to the continued growth and success at DermLite."

"The team at DermLite has been a joy to work with," said Gabe Becher, Managing Director at DWHP. "We are honored to have played a role in the DermLite success story and be a steward of this wonderful brand. We are excited to watch the Company continue to thrive in its next chapter with FotoFinder and EMZ."

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm has over $1.6 billion in aggregate capital commitments across all funds since inception and invests in healthcare companies with strong management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned executives with more than 140 years of combined healthcare industry and investing experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

