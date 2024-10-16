DUUO BY CO‑OPERATORS LAUNCHES EMBEDDED INSURANCE REPORT, PRESENTS NEW GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR CANADIAN BRANDS

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Duuo by Co‑operators announced the launch of its Embedded Insurance Report. This new study breaks down the concept of embedded insurance and highlights the way non-insurance brands can get in on the action.

Key findings throughout the report make it clear that embedded insurance has the potential to create new growth channels for Canadian brands that add insurance to their overall value proposition.

"There's been so much buzz around embedded insurance over the last few years, and this report gives Canadian brands direct insight into the ways they can benefit from an embedded insurance solution, especially when they have the right partner," says Ryan Spinner, Vice President of Duuo by Co‑operators.

He continued, "While most Canadians probably aren't familiar with the term yet, our research shows a clear interest in purchasing insurance through embedded experiences, which is really encouraging."

Focusing on the home and auto industries, the report examines Canadians' growing expectations from their favourite brands, including the desire for additional rewards and services. It also showcases Canadians' openness to exploring new insurance options from trusted brands.

Whether an organization creates its own insurance brand or leverages the brand of an insurance partner, the report makes it clear that Canadians need to feel confident that they'll be supported.

Duuo by Co‑operators is actively working with Canadian brands and is eager to connect with more organizations with high brand trust, digital scalability, and organic customer journey connections.

Click here to download the Duuo by Co‑operators Embedded Insurance Report to learn more.

About Duuo by Co‑operators

Established in 2018, Duuo by Co‑operators is an embedded insurance leader with a focus on partnership distribution. Through APIs, partners can seamlessly embed the insurance experience directly into their app, platform, or website. Clients purchasing coverage through partnered platforms enjoy easy access to reliable coverage, all backed by over 75 years of proven insurance expertise and award-winning service.

https://duuo.ca/

About Co‑operators

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $65 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadian since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co‑operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada.

