TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - During this month of celebration, TFO is shining a light on all freedoms and loves with special programming. TFO wants to proudly carry the colours of its values and wishes to engage, entertain and transform the daily life of and foster its proximity with the Franco-Ontarian community.

Every weekend, TFO is the place to go!

Starting June 5, TFO will rerun the youth series Premier Jour. Follow the adventures of Hannah Bradford, a 12-year-old transgender girl who is about to start high school. A difficult stage overcome through the support of her parents and her new friends Olivia, Jasmine and Natalie. Don't miss it! Join Hannah every Saturday and Sunday in June at 6:30 p.m., and every Friday at 7:00 p.m. on TFO. From June 6 to June 12, TFO continues to showcase its commitment to the LGBTQIA2+ community through film programming on its channel and its platforms, moving things along by highlighting citizens committed to the best representation of a society that resembles us all.

3 New Must-See Movies

TFO has always been committed to fighting against discrimination and is strengthening its support for diversity through a rich and quality selection of content for LGBTQIA2+ viewers and silver screen fans:

In the middle of summer, in northern Ontario , 13-year-old Bea meets the boisterous Kate. They quickly become best friends. Porcupine Lake , Tuesday, June 7 , 9 p.m.

, 13-year-old Bea meets the boisterous Kate. They quickly become best friends. , , A poignant documentary that traces the journey of five asylum seekers in Canada who fled their home country to escape homophobic violence. One Last Chance , Wednesday, June 8 , 9 p.m.

who fled their home country to escape homophobic violence. , , At 15 years old, Adèle doesn't think twice about it: girls date boys. Her life changes the day she meets Emma. La vie d'Adèle, Sunday, June 12 , 9 p.m.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our future.

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

