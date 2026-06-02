MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Dunton Rainville announces the appointment of Sarah Mitchell as Chief Operating Officer of the firm and its business units. With more than 15 years of experience in corporate strategy and executive advisory, Sarah will be responsible for the firm's operations as well as the implementation and rollout of its strategic plan to support its growth, performance, and evolution.

Sarah Mitchell (CNW Group/Dunton Rainville)

"Sarah has held strategic roles at major Québec and Canadian law firms, where she has stood out through her collaborative leadership and her ability to transform business visions into tangible results. Her appointment reflects our commitment to precisely aligning our strategic priorities with the needs of our clients and teams," said Jean-Jacques Rainville, Chair of the Management Committee at Dunton Rainville. "Her ability to align structures with business objectives will be a major asset in supporting our growth."

"I am delighted to join Dunton Rainville, a leading law firm whose reputation, longevity, and ambitions deeply inspire me," said Sarah Mitchell. "The legal sector is undergoing a major transformation, and I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of an organization that has been firmly established for over 70 years. Throughout my career, I have helped organizations optimize their teams and operations, enhance their brand awareness and market positioning, and implement strategic initiatives that drive growth, innovation, and sustainable performance. I look forward to collaborating with the teams to support the firm's evolution and contribute to its success for years to come."

Under the supervision of the Management Committee, Sarah's mandate will be to ensure the integration and alignment of the firm's strategic and operational functions. She will work closely with the administrative departments to support the firm's organizational development and performance, particularly in the areas of governance, finance, human resources, technology, professional affairs, communications, and marketing, as well as with Dunton Rainville's subsidiary specializing in occupational health and safety, DR Conseils.

Sarah stands out for her ability to mobilize teams, foster a lasting climate of trust, and elevate the performance of operational teams. Her knowledge of the legal market and her business acumen will contribute to the development of the firm's key growth drivers, including market positioning, brand awareness, client experience, change management, and the implementation of initiatives that drive innovation and growth. She also brings valuable experience in optimizing organizational structures, helping to strengthen the firm's efficiency, agility, and overall performance.

Sarah Mitchell will be based out of Dunton Rainville's Montréal office.

About Dunton Rainville

Dunton Rainville L.L.P. is a firm with 300 employees, including 135 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants. With offices in Montréal, Laval, Agglomeration of Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke, our services are available to clients throughout Québec. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services. The firm ranks fourth among Québec's top-rated law firms according to the Top 10 Québec Regional Firms survey conducted by Canadian Lawyer magazine.

SOURCE Dunton Rainville

For information or interview requests: Olivier Racette, Director of Communications, 514 449-9193, [email protected]