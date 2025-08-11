– Dunton Rainville partner joins the board of an influential global network of law firms –





MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Dunton Rainville is proud to announce the appointment of Marie-Claude Jarry as Canada's representative on the Board of Directors of SCG Legal, an international network of more than 12,500 lawyers working across 65 countries and 125 leading independent law firms.

This appointment is a testament to Ms. Jarry's remarkable leadership in Québec, across Canada, and now on the international stage. This prestigious recognition not only highlights our colleague's professional excellence but also contributes to Dunton Rainville's reputation, enhancing our reach, influence, and standing in the global legal community.

"I am honoured to contribute to the governance of a network as influential and dynamic as SCG Legal. I am excited to apply my expertise to promote Dunton Rainville, as well as Canadian and Québec law, in strategic discussions with an international reach," said Ms. Jarry.

"Marie-Claude is a thoughtful and insightful leader whose talent and perspective will be a tremendous asset to our board. She brings both strategic vision and a collaborative spirit, and I very much look forward to working closely with her to advance SCG Legal's mission," said Alina Gorokhovsky, SCG Legal's Chief Executive Officer.

Members of the SCG Legal Board of Directors serve three-year terms, renewable once, and are responsible for ensuring the strategic governance of the network. They oversee financial management, strategic planning, recruitment, talent development, and uphold ethical standards and innovation. Board members play a key role in mentoring the CEO, selecting new members, promoting women in the legal profession, and fostering a culture of collaboration and diversity — all to support the network's long-term growth, visibility, competence, relevance, and cohesion.

Dunton Rainville's affiliation with SCG Legal enables the firm to offer high-quality legal services on a global scale, with the confidence of being backed by seasoned professionals around the world. The SCG Legal network has the reach, resources, and influence to rapidly mobilize teams that support clients across a wide range of practice areas.

About Dunton Rainville

Dunton Rainville L.L.P. is a firm with more than 275 employees, including 130 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants. With offices in Montreal, Laval, Agglomeration of Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke, our services are available to clients throughout Quebec. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services. The firm ranks among the top 10 Quebec law firms, according to Canadian Lawyer magazine's Top 10 Quebec Regional Firms survey.

About SCG Legal

SCG Legal, a worldwide network of 125 independent law firms, was founded in 1989 and includes firms—80% of which are Chambers ranked with Chambers-ranked attorneys in the balance—that house legal, regulatory, and, in many countries, public policy practices. Members serve clients in major commercial centers and capitals in 65 countries, including every U.S. state capital city and the District of Columbia. The 2025 edition of Chambers Global Legal Guide has recognized the network as a Global Elite. Firms in the network are unified by a culture of premier legal practices and industry leadership; an elevated dedication to client service and responsiveness; a commitment to diversity and inclusion; and a devotion to transparent, innovative, and fair billing practices. For more information, please visit scglegal.com.

