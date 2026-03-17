– The firm ranks 4th on Canadian Lawyer's Top Québec Regional Firms list –

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Dunton Rainville is proud to announce that it has once again been named among the among the Top 10 Québec Regional Firms according to Canadian Lawyer's biennial ranking. This recognition marks the fourth time the firm has received this distinction, reflecting its sustained and consistent legal excellence.

As an impartial authority in the legal sector, Canadian Lawyer conducted an in-depth study from October 3 to October 31, 2025, to identify and highlight the industry's leading players. Following this meticulous evaluation, Dunton Rainville was recognized as one of the sector's most notable contributors, securing the 4th position in the ranking.

The winners were selected by a panel of more than 30 Canadian Lawyer experts following a rigorous evaluation process that included interviews with independent industry professionals and extensive research based on established selection criteria.

"This recognition once again confirms the strength of our model. The recognized expertise of our professionals, combined with our long history as a 100% Québec-based firm, allows us to cultivate a deep understanding of the market and maintain a strong local presence that naturally fosters lasting relationships of trust with our clients," said Me Jean-Jacques Rainville, Chair of the Management Committee of Dunton Rainville.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Canadian Lawyer, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "Based on the standard of this year's nominees, it's clear the legal landscape in Québec is in great health. Dunton Rainville LLP deserves their recognition as winner, which is due to their outstanding legal expertise and for their unrelenting commitment to serving clients."

Dunton Rainville extends its heartfelt thanks to all its professionals and support staff for their exceptional expertise and unwavering dedication, as well as to its valued clients for the trust they place in us year after year.

About Dunton Rainville

Dunton Rainville L.L.P. is a firm with more than 285 employees, including 155 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants. With offices in Montréal, Laval, Agglomeration of Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke, our services are available to clients throughout Québec. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services. The firm ranks among the top 10 Québec law firms, according to Canadian Lawyer magazine.

SOURCE Dunton Rainville

For information or interview requests: Olivier Racette, Director of Communications, 514 449-9193, [email protected]