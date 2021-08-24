ST-HYACINTHE, QC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Olymel's management regrets to announce its intention to significantly reduce activities at its Vallée-Jonction hog slaughterhouse and cutting plant. Having seriously assessed every option, as announced last week, and weighed the concerns and uncertainty that this strike continues to cause for the plant's supplies and deliveries to its customers, Olymel's management has made the decision to abolish the evening shift. This decision will come into effect at the end of the notice of termination period if no agreement is reached and accepted by the union members by Sunday evening (August 29) at midnight. It will result in the loss of more than 500 positions, and four months' notice of termination will be sent to the employees affected by this decision in accordance with Quebec labour standards.

"Union leaders must recognize that their strategy has failed. As a responsible employer, Olymel has no choice but to deploy all the means at its disposal to mitigate the negative impact of this strike, which has now lasted four months. Employees have until midnight Sunday to reconsider the no vote on August 17. The employer is still willing to make adjustments within the parameters of the August 14 agreement in principle, but will not be able to increase the monetary aspects of this agreement in any way, as it would compromise the plant's viability and competitiveness. Workers must understand that they already bear full responsibility for the dramatic situation of the hogs awaiting slaughter, their impending euthanasia, and the food waste that will result. Now they will also be responsible for the loss of 500 jobs and the consequences on these individuals, their families and the regional economy," said Paul Beauchamp, Olymel's Senior Vice-President.

Olymel's management remains at the disposal of the special mediator Jean Poirier, who was appointed by Quebec's Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, on August 18. The Olymel team has already met with the special mediator three times since August 19.

