The park itself is an outdoor recreational hotspot for walkers, birders, photographers and more. The area is replete with wildlife, including migratory songbirds, waterfowl and moose, among many others, drawn to its diverse combination of woodland, grassland and wetland habitats. It even supports red crossbills, a species of finch listed as endangered under the provincial Species at Risk Act. And the landscape is so special that it's been identified by the City of St. John's as an environmentally valuable area.

Like the official park, DUC's newly conserved area has long been used by locals for hiking, snowshoeing and birdwatching, as well as snowmobiling, trapping, and hunting.

"Through initiatives like the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the Government of Canada is making steady progress in protecting Canada's land and water. By working with partners such as Ducks Unlimited Canada, we are safeguarding the natural environment in Newfoundland and Labrador—and across the country. Protecting forests and wetlands is essential to halting biodiversity loss, supporting species at risk like the Red Crossbill, and restoring vital ecosystems. Conservation is a shared responsibility—the government, partners, and communities all play a role. Together, we can make a lasting difference."

~ The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the Government of Canada is investing in nature to help meet our goal of conserving 30% of lands and waters by 2030. By partnering with organizations like the Ducks Unlimited Canada, we are protecting ecologically rich landscapes that sustain biodiversity and support climate resilience. From forests and wetlands to coastal habitats, these efforts ensure that nature continues to thrive – for wildlife, for communities, and for future generations."

~ The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"Thanks to this collaboration, Ducks Unlimited Canada will be adding forty-one acres to the Bidgood Park landscape, enhancing an ecological corridor that serves wildlife and local communities. The expanded space will mean more for the people of St. John's to enjoy and learn from. This new area will stitch wetlands and woodlands together, building a stronger whole that will help sustain migratory birds and countless other species. This is an example of conservation in action with partners, landowners and community members coming together to secure nature's benefits for generations to come."

~ Pat Kehoe, Chief Conservation Officer, Ducks Unlimited Canada

"We believe that ensuring the integrity of ecosystems is important for wildlife habitat," says Danielle Fequet, a Newfoundland and Labrador-based conservation specialist with DUC. "But it's also important for maintaining public access to wild spaces for our community and cultural heritage."

DUC aims to expand and connect conserved land to the park, ensuring that wildlife and people can rely on this natural space for generations. Area landowners interested in contributing to this ecological corridor are encouraged to contact DUC at ducks.ca/contact.

DUC welcomes and supports respectful and sustainable public access to this land for recreational and traditional activities permitted through local regulations. The project is generously supported by funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP); and DUC's North American partners: Fall Flights, the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

About the Natural Heritage Conservation Program:

The Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) is a unique partnership that supports the creation and recognition of protected and conserved areas through the acquisition of private land and private interest in land. To date, the Government of Canada has invested more than $500 million in the Program, which has been matched with more than $1 billion in contributions raised by Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the country's land trust community leading to the protection and conservation of nearly 840,000 hectares of ecologically sensitive lands.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

