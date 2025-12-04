Ducks Unlimited Canada and Watersheds Canada build 10 new wetlands to support Great Lakes water quality

"Congratulations to Ducks Unlimited Canada and Watersheds Canada for their work to re-establish these wetlands across Eastern and Central Ontario – it's a tremendous achievement," said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "With the leadership of our partners and the support of Ontario's Great Lakes Local Action Fund, we are working as a team to protect the Great Lakes for future generations."

Through collaboration with local rural and agricultural landowners, DUC identified areas where wetlands historically existed and worked to re-establish them, bringing water and wildlife habitat back to the landscape. Following construction, Watersheds Canada worked with landowners to design planting plans and seed each site with native plants, shrubs and trees to naturalize the riparian areas.

"Partnerships between conservation leaders like DUC and Watersheds Canada provide landowners with the solutions they need to take lasting restoration action on their properties. Watersheds Canada was able to lend its expertise in native plant restoration for these constructed projects through our program, The Natural Edge. We are excited to continue our partnership with DUC and support more landowners in constructing and renaturalizing wetlands in the future," said Chloe Lajoie, National Conservation Director, Watersheds Canada

This project was made possible by the Great Lakes Local Action Fund through the Province of Ontario. "We are very grateful for this funding from the Province of Ontario and to our landowner and community partners," said Craig Berga, Head of Ducks Unlimited Canada's Conservation Programs in Ontario. "These projects demonstrate how local partnerships can make a meaningful difference in watershed health."

When wetlands thrive, communities and wildlife benefit too. These newly-restored wetlands will provide essential services, including water filtration, flood mitigation, climate resiliency, and increased habitat. As population growth continues to pressure the land and impact water systems, Ducks Unlimited Canada is helping to expand Ontario's wetland areas and restore vital natural spaces along the Great Lakes watershed.

Project locations:

City of Ottawa

Frontenac County

Lennox and Addington County

Lanark County

Peterborough County

Leeds and Grenville United Counties

Great Lakes Local Action Fund

The Great Lakes Local Action Fund (GLLAF) is a provincial program that supports community-led projects to protect and restore the Great Lakes and their connecting rivers. By fostering partnerships and promoting nature-based solutions, the program helps build climate resilience and safeguard the health of the Great Lakes for future generations.

Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

Media Contact: Claire Foran, Communications Specialist, [email protected]