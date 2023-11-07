Ducks Unlimited Canada ready to support innovative "first-of-its-kind" agreement for nature conservation in B.C.

Agreement between the federal government, B.C. government and the First Nations Leadership Council

includes $1B of funds earmarked for provincial conservation, restoration, protection and knowledge

sharing.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - In what Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations described as "a historic moment in time," Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) applauds the signing of a Tripartite Framework Agreement on Nature Conservation , an agreement focused on strengthening provincewide conservation efforts. The agreement—which includes both previously announced and new funding—totals $1 billion dollars, and will advance goals toward 30X30 by enabling the establishment, connection and management of networks of valuable ecosystems, and will support efforts targeted at conserving and restoring plant and wildlife biodiversity. The primary feature of this new agreement is the understanding that all decisions are made in an inclusive and equal forum with input from federal and provincial representatives, as well as First Nations.

Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks about the new tripartite agreement while joined by federal, provincial and First Nations representatives against the backdrop of Vancouver's Burrard Inlet. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

B.C. Premier David Eby remarked that the framework was "a paradigm shift in the province" and that "to solve big challenges, we have to do it together," and Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault described the agreement as the "single most important nature plan in the history of Canada." Many others in attendance underscored the size and complexity of the challenges faced in mitigating the impacts of climate change and supporting biodiversity, and the level of involvement and commitment that will be needed.

Sarah Nathan, DUC's Manager of Provincial Operations in B.C. attended the announcement. According to Nathan, "it's exciting to see Indigenous leadership and this level of collaboration, and DUC is looking forward to continuing our work in supporting Indigenous–led conservation. The crises of climate change and biodiversity loss require action from all of us, everyone needs a seat at the table". DUC is committed to supporting Indigenous reconciliation through conservation, and on a project-by-project basis the organization looks for ways to braid knowledge systems, resulting in solutions which offer the best possible outcomes for nature and the environment. DUC is excited to support the implementation of this ambitious and inclusive historical agreement. Find out more about our work in British Columbia at www.ducks.ca/places/british-columbia.

