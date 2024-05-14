Ducks Unlimited Canada launches 2nd national Duck and Run 2024 - the race to conserve and restore Canada's wetlands

Wetlands are essential for biodiversity, clean water and drought, flood and climate mitigation in communities across the country. Every step taken in the Duck and Run race is a step towards a sustainable future and contributes to the health of these vital wetland habitats.

Duck and Run caters to all ages and fitness levels. Take the virtual 10,000-step challenge, where every step contributes to the well-being of our rural and urban ecosystems.

Last year's "fun runs" attracted a broad audience of nature enthusiasts and supporters from across the country with their own reasons for participating.

"Wetlands provide homes and food for an amazing diversity of plants and animals, including the ducks I love, yet are disappearing at an alarming rate across the prairies. By raising money for DUC, we can help conserve these incredible ecosystems," said Ilsa G. of Saskatchewan.

Amy A. from Manitoba explained that "My great grandpa was passionate about the wetlands and the birds living there. It felt fitting that on my fitness journey and this, my first 5 km run, all donations from my donation page will be in memory of my great grandpa Brown."

Originating in Manitoba and fueled by its triumphs, this annual affair blossomed into a nationwide phenomenon, thanks to the generosity of the sponsors like Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Canada. "This event is a great opportunity for our employees and customers to turn their passion for Canada's great outdoors into action," says Brent Bowen, Regional Director for Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Canada. "We are motivated to keep these natural spaces pristine for generations to come."

Get Involved – Join, Volunteer, or Host a Run

Participate: Individuals, families, and teams are encouraged to sign up for the 10,000 Steps Virtual Race and set your own pace towards completing your 10,000 steps by June 23.

Volunteer: DUC relies on the generous support of volunteers to make each Duck and Run a success. Sign up today to help with event planning, race day activities, and more. Volunteering is a rewarding way to give back to the community, make new friends and support a crucial cause.

Beyond supporting a good cause, Duck and Run participants can expect great giveaways, prizes, and more. To learn more about how you can support wetland conservation and participate in the upcoming Duck and Run event, please visit www.ducks.ca/run

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

For more information on Duck and Run 2024 and how you can get involved, visit www.ducks.ca/run.

