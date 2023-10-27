Ducks Unlimited Canada celebrates the Government of British Columbia's newly announced tool for conservation finance

The new fund will see $300M in funding available for conservation capacity-building, education and restoration.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) applauds the Government of British Columbia for establishing a fund that will support conservation initiatives. These initiatives must contribute to the goal of conserving 30 per cent of Canadian lands and waters by 2030, a target set by the federal government, and the progress that this new fund will support will directly impact efforts to mitigate impacts of climate change, increase biodiversity, and support a strong economic future.

As a province with mountain, prairie, coastal, and northern landscapes, and activity from many sectors including Agriculture, Forestry, Energy, Fishing, Mining and more, British Columbia is a province with diverse and complex environmental needs, acknowledges Sarah Nathan, DUC's manager of provincial operations for B.C.:

"To best support the unique needs of each region and community in B.C., the province needed to develop something that is innovative, and fosters collaboration with all those who need a seat at the table to ensure conservation is done effectively and equitably. This new fund is both innovative and inclusive, and we are pleased to witness it's announcement and establishment."

Inclusion within this new fund of an emphasis on Indigenous-Led conservation through the support of establishing Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas, and Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Methods with a focus on Indigenous rights and engagement makes this fund even more successful, Nathan continued:

"This fund is an excellent first step toward a healthier, more connected, and more robust landscape across the province, and while the amount of work that is needed to get to 30 by 30 will undoubtedly need further funding, the initiatives funded through this will create momentum that further investments can build on. DUC has been fortunate to work closely with the Government of British Columbia on conversation matters, and we look forward to leveraging this innovative finance approach to conserve this beautiful landscape for our shared futures."

