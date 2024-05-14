Ducks Unlimited Canada and PepsiCo announce collaboration to provide additional incentives to producers enrolled in Farm Credit Canada's Sustainability Incentive Program

STONEWALL, MB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) has joined forces with PepsiCo to offer additional financial incentives for producers who participate in Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Sustainability Incentive Program and grow oats or canola within their crop rotation. Beginning May 2024, PepsiCo will provide financial support to eligible producers based in Alberta , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba who commit to planting perennial forage on unproductive cropland to improve biodiversity and drive positive change. Support will equal 50 per cent of the total payment producers receive on behalf of FCC's program, up to a $1,000 maximum per application.

A field of forage and canola. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

At its core, PepsiCo is an agriculture company. PepsiCo believes that regenerative agricultural practices will be pivotal in meeting the increasing demand for food as the global population grows, while also addressing the need to protect and enhance our natural resources. By collaborating with DUC, PepsiCo will extend its engagement with farming communities in Canada, helping to create a more resilient, sustainable agricultural system.

"The uptake from our producer partners who have already taken advantage of our partnership with FCC has been incredible," says Paul Thoroughgood, national manager of sustainability at DUC. "Now with PepsiCo at the table, we can support even more farmers across the Prairies, recognizing them for the positive impacts they have on the landscape by providing even more incentives."

Ducks Unlimited Canada's Marginal Areas Program offers a solution for Canadian farmland that lacks productivity due to poor drainage, soil conditions, periodic flooding, inaccessibility, or salinity. Historically, DUC has offered participating producers a 10-year agreement as a way to assist with the cost of establishing perennials while alleviating the financial burden associated with land management challenges. Additionally, FCC participants who also partake in DUC's Marginal Areas Program will be eligible to receive an incentive payment based on a percentage of their total borrowings, up to a maximum payment of $2,000 or $50/acre of enrolled acres.

"Our Sustainability Incentive Program encourages sustainable farming practices while supporting nature-positive outcomes," says Curtis Grainger, FCC director of sustainability programs. "Now, with support from PepsiCo, we can further reward producers who take steps to add to the long-term health of Canada's agriculture and food industry."

Driving environmental enhancements across unproductive farmland continues to positively impact biodiversity across the Canadian landscape while also supporting producers' profitability – contributing to stronger, more viable rural communities.

To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, including these new incentives from PepsiCo, please visit ag.ducks.ca.

About DUC

DUC is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. For more information, visit ducks.ca.

About FCC

FCC is Canada's leading agriculture and food lender, dedicated to the industry that feeds the world. FCC employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food by providing flexible financing, AgExpert business management software, information and knowledge. FCC provides a complement of expertise and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of food businesses. As a financial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. For more information, visit pepsico.ca .

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

For further information: Karli Reimer, Ducks Unlimited Canada, Call/text: 204-801-1211, Email: [email protected]