Ducks Unlimited Canada and partners conserve 96 acres in Lake Erie Watershed

AMARANTH, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is celebrating the recent acquisition of 96 acres, (38.84 hectares) of valuable wetland, grassland, and forest habitat in Amaranth, Ontario. The land resides within the Upper Grand River portion of the Lake Erie Watershed and its protection will support a variety of positive community and conservation outcomes.

Aerial photo of the Bowling Green wetland (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

About 93 per cent of the acquired property is part of a Provincially Significant Wetland known as the Bowling Green Swamp. The property provides suitable habitat for a wide variety of species including numerous threatened, endangered and/or species of special concern like the Eastern meadowlark, the Eastern wood-peewee, the terrestrial chimney crayfish, snapping turtles and three species of bats.

"This land purchase allows us to further our conservation mission in priority areas like the Great Lakes watershed," said Michael Nadler, CEO of DUC. "Beyond the provision of critical wildlife habitat, this land will be supporting the delivery of cleaner water and climate goals for generations to come. We are appreciative of the support of our partners in making this a reality."

The property was acquired from private landowners and purchased with the financial assistance of Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions program, and international contributors including Ducks Unlimited Inc., funding from North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grants administered by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and state agencies through the Fall Flights Initiative.. The DUC purchase extends the conservation of vital wildlife habitats in the region, including the adjacent property which is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority.

"We're proud to support Ducks Unlimited Canada through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund to conserve this critical part of the Lake Erie Watershed," said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. "Wetlands such as the Bowling Green Swamp capture and store carbon, filter water, and support habitats for many species at risk and other wildlife. This project is an important step toward Canada's efforts to transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, while supporting biodiversity and contributing to job creation in the green economy."

The ECCC administered Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, 10-year fund aimed at reducing between five to seven megatons of greenhouse gas emissions annually in 2030. The fund supports projects that conserve, restore and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, forests, and grasslands, in order to help tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

To date, DUC has successfully conserved more than 1 million acres of wetlands and adjacent habitat such as grassland, forest or other upland habitats, across Ontario. Wetlands are hardworking ecosystems that deliver cleaner water, capture carbon and nutrients, and preserve and increase habitats

for waterfowl and other wildlife including endangered species. Together, these habitats contribute to a health, functioning ecosystem and they're making life better for wildlife and communities.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund (2021–2031) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to help conserve, restore, and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, forests, and grasslands, to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The NSCSF will focus on three main objectives: (1) conserving carbon-rich ecosystems at high risk of conversion to other uses that would release their stored carbon; (2) improving land management practices to reduce their greenhouse gas emission-causing impacts on Canada's ecosystems; and (3) restoring degraded ecosystems. Overall, these projects will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased carbon sequestration, while also providing benefits for biodiversity and human well-being.

