Dual Surrey Police Costing Taxpayers Millions, and Counting, for Less Police Officers and Services

SURREY, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - This morning, the Surrey Police Service announced the deployment of 29 officers who will ride along with Surrey RCMP Members on calls, operating under the command of the Surrey RCMP. The SPS had promised 50 officers by end of November and, previously, "boots on the ground" by April 1, 2021.

"With no plan yet in place, a real transition to Surrey Police Service is clearly not happening any time soon. What's needed here is more police officers who have experience in and care about the people of Surrey — not new badges and uniforms on fewer police from other cities and regions," said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation. "Residents of one of B.C.'s fastest-growing cities have not seen investment or growth in additional police officers or resources for three-plus years, and they're now paying multi-million dollars more for dual police services."

The Province of B.C.'s Policing and Security Branch has also recently capped the number of officers SPS can recruit in 2022 to mitigate further disruption to other municipal police services in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and beyond.

The Surrey Police Service announced it had recruited 138 officers as of October 18, 20211. The salary of an SPS First Class Constable is $107,480, before benefits. So, very conservatively, because many of these 138 officers will hold a higher rank with a higher salary, SPS officers are costing taxpayers about $14,832,240 2 annually for salaries alone. This sunk money could be funding more police officers and desperately needed social and support services for Surrey residents.

"Despite a stream of photo-ops and announcements, there is still no clear plan or timeline for the full deployment and launch of the potential Surrey Police Service," said Trevor Dinwoodie, Pacific Director, NPF, and a long-time Surrey resident and former Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant. "Surrey residents do not want this added cost or this transition, and have made it very clear they do want a full cost accounting and a referendum on the issue."

Concerned Surrey taxpayers can speak up by sending a letter to the Province and Surrey Mayor and Council at SurreysSayOnPolicing.com.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by focusing on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/ and KeepAlbertaRCMP.ca

