OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Le Cordon Bleu™ Ottawa, part of The Leading Global Network of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institutes, is delighted to announce a dual achievement. Chef Yannick Anton, our esteemed Executive Chef and Instructor, has been awarded the title of Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole by the French Ministry of Agriculture. This prestigious honor recognizes Chef Yannick's exceptional contributions to French culinary arts and his commitment to promoting French culture and savoir-faire.

L'Ordre du Mérite Agricole is one of the highest honors in France, intended to reward people who have rendered significant services to agriculture, either in the exercise of agricultural practice or related industries, including the culinary arts.

Expressing his gratitude, Chef Yannick acknowledged, "Receiving this award is an incredible honor. It validates the hard work and dedication I've put into promoting French cuisine abroad, especially in Ottawa. I am deeply thankful to the French Embassy and Ambassador Michel Miraillet for their support and recognition."

Chef Yannick has been a cornerstone of Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa, North America's only Le Cordon Bleu campus, located in the heart of Canada's picturesque capital, since 2006. He attributes this award to his mentors' guidance and knowledge, which he now passes on to the next generation of chefs and culinary and hospitality professionals at the campus, upholding the rich heritage and innovative spirit of Le Cordon Bleu while nurturing culinary talents who excel on the world stage.

In addition to Chef Yannick's accolade, Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa has been nominated for "North America's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024" for the fourth consecutive year, having won the title in 2022 and 2023. The Ottawa campus is hoping for a win this year.

To vote for Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa as Best Culinary Institution in North America for 2024, visit

→ https://worldculinaryawards.com/award/north-america-best-culinary-training-institution/2024

About Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu is the world's leading network of culinary arts and hospitality management institutes, with a rich history spanning over 125 years. With more than 35 schools in 20 countries, Le Cordon Bleu trains 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities each year, imparting high level programmes in Cuisine, Pâtisserie, Boulangerie, Wine Management, Plant Based Cuisine, World Cuisines and Hospitality Management.

For Media Only: CLICK HERE for images

SOURCE Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute

For further information: Media Contact: Abhishek Sharma, [email protected], +1 343-998-4531