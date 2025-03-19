Celebrating talent and career growth, Le Cordon Bleu gathers over 11K alumni on Hosco

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Le Cordon Bleu, the leading global network of culinary arts and hospitality management institutes, is also a strong and international network of professionals, educators and alumni. On Hosco Le Cordon Bleu gathers its international alumni to enable them to connect with their peers and institute throughout their career, but also network and make their way towards professional opportunities. Le Cordon Bleu alumni community grows significantly every year, and has now reached over 11,000 alumni on Hosco, making it the largest alumni community on the platform with access to a dedicated Career Center.

Hosco is the leading global network dedicated to Careers in the culinary and hospitality industry, where candidates and professionals can connect with companies in need of talent. While Hosco serves as an ideal structure for Le Cordon Bleu alumni to find each other, as a member of the local chapter of the Commanderie des Cordons Bleus, which encompasses the international Alumni network, they also have access to career growth.

Since the beginning of this partnership, 31,000 applications have been submitted to Le Cordon Bleu alumni network through Hosco —27,000 for full-time positions and 4,000 for internships. These numbers reflect the strong engagement of Le Cordon Bleu alumni within the hospitality industry and the added value of connecting through Hosco.

"As an alumnus, it's really good to know you have these great connections all over the world, it's a massive community. Everywhere you go you find these great people in the industry who are also from Le Cordon Bleu" said Iain Codona, Bachelor of Business International Restaurant Management graduate.

2025 marks Le Cordon Bleu's 130th anniversary of providing excellence in culinary and hospitality education, and a key part of this anniversary will be the celebration of our Le Cordon Bleu alumni, who serve as ambassadors for the institutes and provide testament to Le Cordon Bleu's ability to hone and nurture the talented future leaders in the culinary and hospitality world.

Le Cordon Bleu offers a large range of programmes from short courses, certificates and professional diplomas covering cuisine, pâtisserie, wine, nutrition and management, to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in culinary arts and hospitality management.

Le Cordon Bleu alumni network on Hosco : https://commanderiedescordonsbleus.hosco.com/en/school/commanderie-des-cordon-bleu

For alumni looking to join their Le Cordon Bleu cohorts, connect at lecordonbleu-ottawa.hosco.com/.

To learn more about Le Cordon Bleu, please visit: Cordonbleu.edu

