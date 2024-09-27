MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - DSMA (Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions), a leading automotive M&A firm based in North America, is pleased to announce it has placed on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. DSMA earned its spot with a three-year revenue growth of 176%. DSMA also expanded its team by 200% during the same period.

DSMA is a leading M&A consulting firm that has reshaped the automotive dealership landscape in North America. Founded in Toronto, the firm hires locally based Mergers and Acquisition advisors in regional hubs across all North America to handle each step of their clients' buy-sell process. DSMA experts combine their deep understanding of the automotive industry with strategies and insights into local markets to help dealers across the continent. Over the last five years, DSMA has generated billions of dollars for their clients, solidifying its position as Canada's premier M&A firm.

With over 1,000 years of collective automotive industry experience amongst their experts, DSMA has grown into the leading buy/sell transaction partner across North America ever since its 2018 expansion to the United States. With an extensive network of industry experts, the company offers real-time knowledge and hands-on experience while guiding clients through a transparent process. Their confidential approach demonstrates an unwaveringly commitment to their clients' success.

"We are honored to be recognized on The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team, the trust of our clients, and the strong partnerships we've built in the automotive sector. As we continue to grow, our commitment remains focused on delivering innovative solutions and driving success for our clients. We're excited to build on this momentum and set new benchmarks in the industry." -Farid Ahmad, Founder & CEO, DSMA

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With its award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in print or digital formats, while Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does the company. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About DSMA

Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) stands as a premier firm at the forefront of the automotive industry's M&A landscape. Founded in Toronto to disrupt conventional dealership transactions, DSMA has grown into the leading M&A firm in Canada, boasting over $7 billion in dealership sales within the last five years. Expanding into the USA in 2018 and establishing a US headquarters in Florida, DSMA now holds a prominent position as the primary buy-sell transaction partner across North America. With a vision to be the leading provider of M&A advisory services to North American dealers, DSMA leverages its 1,000+ years of collective automotive industry experience and expertise to offer strategic M&A services to automotive and heavy equipment retailers and manufacturers. Specializing in dealership valuations, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, and comprehensive entry and exit strategies, DSMA is recognized for its transparent, professional, and engaged approach, making it the preferred partner for clients looking to navigate the complexities of dealership transactions. To date, DSMA has completed over 1900+ valuations and 450+ transactions across North America.

