DSMA PARTNERS WITH HOPE OF LIFE TO OFFER A CORPORATE RETREAT EXPERIENCE WITH PURPOSE

Through this partnership, DSMA has helped establish an 18-bedroom business center with an executive boardroom, located at the heart of Hope of Life's 600-acre humanitarian campus in Central America. Designed for organizations of any size, this retreat provides an unparalleled opportunity to step away from daily business operations and immerse teams in an environment of growth, collaboration, and giving back.

"Many business leaders express a desire to make a difference but don't always know how," said Farid Ahmad, Founder & CEO at DSMA. "This retreat answers that call—offering a transformative experience where teams can connect, develop professionally, and directly contribute to life-changing humanitarian efforts."

Meetings on Mission - A Retreat That Gives Back

"I'm sure you all agree that investing in your people is the greatest way to secure your success. Imagine taking your top movers and shakers away for an experience that will bond your team for a very long time. This investment will pay back faster than you could imagine," said Farid.

What does the Meetings on Mission immersive experience include:

Private accommodations and three daily meals (up to 18 team members)

Use of the business center and executive event space

A guided, behind-the-scenes tour led by the founders of Hope of Life

Optional activities including - Child rescue missions, assisting at feeding stations, supporting water projects, helping build schools, churches, and hospitals

*Numerous airlines fly to Guatemala. Recommended airlines are United and Delta.

"This initiative offers a chance for corporate teams to witness the true impact of service," said Katie Arriazza, President & CEO at Hope of Life. "It's more than a retreat—it's an experience that changes hearts, minds, and lives."

A Meaningful Opportunity for Business Leaders

Farid Ahmad further emphasized:

"Business success isn't just about transactions; it's about impact. This retreat is more than a corporate getaway—it's a chance to change lives while strengthening leadership and teamwork. The experience will inspire teams to think bigger, work smarter, and give back in ways they never imagined."

Companies interested in participating are responsible for booking and organizing their own retreat experience directly with Hope of Life. DSMA is honored to support and promote this opportunity as part of its commitment to giving back and helping leaders connect with purpose-driven initiatives.

This retreat opportunity is proudly aligned with a broader network of corporate supporters, including The Home Depot, The Rawlings Foundation, the U.S. Armed Forces, and Walmart, each committed to advancing Hope of Life's mission through their own engagement.

ABOUT DSMA

Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) stands as a premier firm at the forefront of automotive M&A. Founded in Toronto, Canada, DSMA was established to disrupt conventional dealership transactions and has since grown into the leading M&A firm in North America, facilitating over $7 billion in dealership sales within the last five years.

DSMA expanded into the United States in 2018, establishing its U.S. headquarters in Florida and solidifying its position as the primary buy-sell transaction partner across North America. In 2024, DSMA further extended its global reach by launching operations in the United Kingdom, reinforcing its mission to provide unparalleled M&A advisory services to automotive dealers worldwide.

With a vision to be the leading provider of M&A advisory services for North American dealers, DSMA leverages its 1,000+ years of collective automotive industry experience to provide:

Strategic M&A services

Dealership valuations and exit strategies

Mergers and acquisitions advisory services

DSMA is recognized for its transparent, professional, and engaged approach, making it the preferred partner for dealers looking to buy, sell, or evaluate their business. To date, DSMA has completed over 2,000+ valuations and 500+ transactions across North America.

DSMA remains committed to driving business success while giving back to communities in need. Through partnerships like Hope of Life, DSMA continues to foster meaningful change beyond the boardroom.

ABOUT HOPE OF LIFE

Hope of Life International (HOL) is a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization dedicated to helping children, families, and communities reach their full potential by tackling inherent causes of poverty and malnutrition in rural Guatemala.

HOL works with the marginalized and oppressed, implementing programs focused on lasting impact and community-driven, sustainable change. The company's vision is a Guatemala where all children and families live with dignity and are free from economic poverty and inequity. They believe the greatest transformations happen when we work hand-in-hand with local people, listening to their needs as they plan together to achieve their goals and improve their quality of life - both right now and in the future.

Each Corporate Service Trip is uniquely designed as an opportunity for teams to grow as individuals and as a whole: developing leadership skills, serving others, and making a meaningful contribution to many. Real people, real impact.

