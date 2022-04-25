CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's livestock producers and processors have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, safe and delicious beef. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $3.6 million to ensure the beef industry has the necessary resources to seize new export opportunities to remain competitive and continue to be a sustainable driver of economic growth.

Under the AgriMarketing Program, this funding will be used to support Canada Beef's efforts to boost beef and veal exports globally through initiatives that aim to increase trust in Canada's beef sector. Project activities will help to bolster Canada's global beef brand and build stronger relationships with global trading partners. This will help producers become more competitive and grow beef sales in important international markets, while supporting the continued growth and success of the Canadian beef industry, which contributes billions to Canada's GDP.

In addition, this project will support training and e-learning activities at the Canadian Beef Centre of Excellence (CBCE), a state-of-the-art training facility. These activities will help industry increase knowledge around the advantages of Canadian beef, enable it to promote the excellence of Canadian beef and help to increase public trust in beef products.

Despite many challenges, Canada's beef industry has shown great resiliency and continues to look for opportunities to grow in new and existing global markets. The Government of Canada remains committed to investing in growth for Canadian beef producers and this vital industry.

"Canadian cattle producers deliver high-quality, internationally recognized products. Building on this reputation, our government's investment will help the industry capture opportunities for growth and ensure that Canada's beef sector remains a driver of our economy."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The government-industry development funding that Canada's beef producers are able to leverage with their own national check-off investment is essential for positioning the industry for growth and success in international markets. The ability to partner with the Government of Canada to fund and deliver important programs is appreciated especially as the pandemic and world events contribute to an ever-evolving marketplace."

- Michael Young, President, Canada Beef

Beef production contributes approximately $21.8 billion to Canada's GDP (2018-2020 Statistics Canada/Canfax averages).

to GDP (2018-2020 Statistics Canada/Canfax averages). In 2021, Canada exported 508 million kilograms of beef to international markets, valued at $4.47 billion .

exported 508 million kilograms of beef to international markets, valued at . Canada Beef provides market development and promotion services to the Canadian beef and veal industry. It is a division of the Canadian Beef Cattle Research, Market Development and Promotion Agency.

The funding announced today builds on a previous AgriMarketing investment for Canada Beef of up to $4.9 million to build consumer loyalty to the Canadian brand, address market access issues and strengthen trading relationships.

to build consumer loyalty to the Canadian brand, address market access issues and strengthen trading relationships. In May 2021 , Canada was officially recognized by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) World Assembly of Delegates as a country with negligible risk for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), which provides opportunities for Canada in new and existing markets.

, was officially recognized by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) World Assembly of Delegates as a country with negligible risk for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), which provides opportunities for in new and existing markets. The AgriMarketing Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal-provincial and territorial governments, which will strengthen the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector, ensuring continued innovation, growth and prosperity.

