Drift's culinary vision is driven by Chef Anthony Wash through an operating agreement with Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, and newly appointed Chef de Cuisine Jamie MacAulay (Coda Ramen). Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Chef Jamie brings more than 20 years of professional culinary experience to the table, including nearly 10 years under celebrated Chef Bernard Casavant. Most recently, Chef Jamie owned and operated Coda Ramen in Halifax's North End.

"Drift is my culinary love letter to Nova Scotia and the Maritimes," said Chef Anthony Walsh. "I've always been enamoured by the region's natural bounty, from mackerel and halibut to chanterelle mushrooms and the great haskap berry. I'm humbled to be able to cook with these beautiful ingredients and bring them to the forefront in fresh and perhaps unexpected ways."

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Drift's menus showcase a thoughtful selection of Maritime classics with a twist. At lunch and dinner, guests can expect dishes such as Hodge Podge ($28) with haddock and scallops, wax beans, potatoes, leeks and brown bread; Yarmouth Lobster Pot Pie ($38) with buttered rutabaga, tarragon and peas; Roast Chicken & Rappie Pie ($27) with parsnips, mushrooms and Klondike potatoes; and Nova Scotia Lamb ($42) with sesame potatoes and sweet garlic turnips.

Drift's breakfast menu will easily cater to morning business meetings as well as leisurely weekend indulgences by way of freshly baked goods and a Viennese program by Executive Pastry Chef Cori Osborne, light and bright fare with fresh fruit, and hearty egg recipes. Standout dishes will include the Vegan Chia Pudding Cup ($11) with coconut, sea buckthorn and toasted seeds; Brioche French Toast ($17) with brown sugar anglaise and haskap berry preserve; and The Full Drift ($23) with eggs, smoked bacon, black pudding, potatoes, devilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans and whole grain toast.

Developed by a team of talented bar chefs, Drift's cocktail list is composed of signature cocktails inspired by local ingredients, as well as quintessential classics. Drift's beverage program is rounded out by a wine list that features more than 100 bottles carefully curated to balance premium local blends with an interesting mix of classic styles as well as organic and biodynamic offerings.

Designed by Studio Munge, Drift's salon and bar serve up a modern interpretation of East Coast design inspired by the historic, cultural and marine influences of the region. This connection to place comes through in a local art installation, a shiplap ceiling reminiscent of a ship's underbelly, muted tones and honest materiality such as strong and sturdy leathers, walnut walls and fluted granite.

With roaring fireplaces anchoring each end of the room, the 90-seat space invites conversation and connection. Drift's outdoor waterfront patio offering built-in lounge seating will open for service in spring 2022.

Drift will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until late. To prioritize the health and safety of guests and staff, Drift will adhere to a strict proof of vaccination policy and require masks to be worn indoors, among other measures. For the most up-to-date information including hours, menus and COVID-19 protocols, please visit drifthalifax.com .

About Chef Anthony Walsh

One of Canada's most highly revered and respected chefs, Anthony Walsh is the Corporate Executive Chef of Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality. In this role, Chef Walsh oversees the culinary direction of all properties in the diverse O&B portfolio, including the restaurants, the event spaces and the catering arm. Prior to this appointment, Chef Walsh served as Executive Chef for the iconic Canadian restaurant Canoe. There, his leadership, unrivalled culinary craftsmanship and visionary sense for haute Canadian cuisine played a vital role in the restaurant's meteoric ascent on the country's fine dining scene. Over the course of his career, Chef Walsh has won critical acclaim by national and international media and has received numerous awards, including gold medals from Taste of Canada, Black Box, Salon Culinaire and the Ontario Hostelry Institute. He has been a featured guest chef at James Beard House, and has cooked for a number of notable dignitaries, including Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, U.S. President George Bush, and Princess Diana. In 2016, he was named Chef of the Year by Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine as well as one of Toronto Life's Most Influential People.

About Queen's Marque

Queen's Marque, conceived, developed and operated by The Armour Group, is a new urban neighbourhood on the historic waterfront, in the heart of downtown Halifax. When fully open, Queen's Marque will feature upscale residences, office space, a wide-variety of food and beverage offerings, 75,000 square feet of public space, a significant art collection and in the centre of it all – Muir, a refined, distinctly Nova Scotian hospitality experience.

