DRIFT EXPANDS PREMIUM HOME AND CAR FRAGRANCE PRODUCTS TO CANADA, UK, AND AUSTRALIA

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Drift, the premium direct-to-consumer home and car fragrance brand known for its sleek, nature-inspired designs and clean scents, is expanding its global footprint with the launch of its product line in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

This international expansion marks a significant milestone for Drift, as customers in these new markets can now experience the brand's thoughtfully designed home and car scent collections—previously only available in the U.S.—through localized online storefronts.

"We've heard from our community around the world who want access to our elevated car and home products, and we're excited to finally bring Drift to these new regions," said Elena Lecue, Chief Marketing Officer at Drift. "Our mission is to elevate the everyday driving and living experience with simple, beautiful scent solutions—and now, more people can enjoy that no matter where they are."

Available Exclusively Direct-to-Consumer

In each international market, Drift will be available exclusively through its direct-to-consumer platform, ensuring a seamless, localized shopping experience. Consumers will be automatically redirected based on location at drift.co , or can access the dedicated storefronts directly:

Canada : https://drift.co/en-ca

: United Kingdom : https://drift.co/en-uk

: Australia : https://drift.co/en-au

Product Availability and Pricing

Drift's signature car fragrance collections—Wood, Stone, and Metal— will be available in all three markets, while Canadian customers will also enjoy access to Drift's popular Home Scent Diffuser.

Canada

Wood: Starting at $16.95 CAD/month Stone: Starting at $23.00 CAD/month Metal: Starting at $21.95 CAD/month Home Scent Diffuser: Starting at $44.95 CAD/month





Australia

Wood: Starting at $20.95 AUD/month Stone: Starting at $28.95 AUD/month Metal: Starting at $26.95 AUD/month





United Kingdom

Wood: Starting at £9.95/month Stone: Starting at £16.00/month Metal: Starting at £13.95/month



To explore the full product lineup or subscribe, visit drift.co .

About Drift

Drift creates premium car and home fragrance products that combine minimalist design with high-quality, clean ingredients. Founded with the goal of redefining the fragrance experience, Drift offers convenient subscriptions and a rotating selection of seasonal scents for a personalized and elevated atmosphere—whether on the road or at home.

SOURCE Drift

[email protected]