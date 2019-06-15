Dream bigger: $9.5 million LOTTO MAX jackpot ticket sold in Toronto

TORONTO, June 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The weekend is only going to get better for some Ontario LOTTO MAX players! There were two winning tickets for the $19 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from the Friday, June 14, 2019 draw. One ticket was sold in Toronto and the other was sold in Western Canada. Each winning ticket is worth $9,500,000.

Last night's draw produced some other nice wins across the province:

One second prize-winning ticket, worth $208,632.80 , was sold in Ottawa .

, was sold in . One ENCORE ticket, worth $100,000 , was sold in Toronto .

Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG Lottery App or on the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $4.8 billion, including 64 jackpot wins and 558 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.

The next LOTTO MAX jackpot is estimated at $10 million. Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 for the draw that evening.

Winners Around Every Corner

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; PlayOLG Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $50 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment, prevention and research of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year, proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on Twitter @OLGtoday

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

THE ONTARIO PROBLEM GAMBLING HELPLINE 1-888-230-3505

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

