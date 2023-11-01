Dr. Verna Yiu appointed to EPCOR Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Verna Yiu to its Board of Directors.

"Dr. Yiu is highly recognized for her dedication and leadership in the fields of medicine and academia, as well as for her commitment to advancing the health and outlook of the patients in her care and the communities she serves," said Janice G. Rennie, EPCOR Board Chair. "Her valuable experience in public health, quality improvement and complex organizational management are closely aligned with EPCOR's values and our focus on providing safe, reliable services to communities across North America."

"Along with the prominent roles she has held over her career, Dr. Yiu has further contributed to growing the knowledge and expertise in her field by serving on the boards and committees of several influential healthcare organizations. We are fortunate and pleased to welcome her to our Board."

Dr. Yiu is currently the Interim Provost and Vice-President, Academic at the University of Alberta, a professor of pediatrics in the university's Division of Pediatric Nephrology, and a health care practitioner who continues to work on the front lines, providing care to young patients and their families at the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta.

In addition to previous faculty leadership roles at the University of Alberta, Dr. Yiu served as the Executive Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer (2012-2016) and then as the President and CEO (2016-2022) of Alberta Health Services. In this role, she oversaw a workforce of more than 110,000.

Dr. Yiu is a highly respected and sought after leader in the national community, having served on the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information, among others, and is the recipient of numerous awards for her service, teaching and clinical care.

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 75 employer, and is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2023 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

