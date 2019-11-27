Dr. Robert Amyot, cardiologist and patient safety advocate, joins the MEDFAR Clinical Solutions team to help support its international growth

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cardiologist and patient safety advocate, Dr. Robert Amyot, is joining the MEDFAR Clinical Solutions executive team as Chief Medical Officer, at a time when the company is expanding its presence across Canada and internationally. By welcoming an experienced practitioner and manager aboard, MEDFAR, already a leader in Quebec in the field of electronic medical records, is further reinforcing the strength of its executive team.

"Having rapidly gained the trust of over 6000 healthcare providers and more than 1000 clinics across Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia, it was the ideal time to welcome Dr Amyot. His valuable expertise in patient safety and broader perspective on the protection of medical data will allow us to pursue our international expansion while remaining true to MEDFAR's values." said Elias Farah, co-founder and CEO of MEDFAR.

A cardiologist by training, Dr. Amyot was a researcher and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Université de Montréal, where he taught clinical cardiology and echocardiography. An entrepreneur at heart, Dr. Amyot also founded the company Vimedix, which developed the first ever virtual reality transthoracic echocardiography simulator, and whose first client was a Harvard University affiliated hospital.

Following the acquisition of Vimedix by the multinational company CAE, Dr. Amyot joined the management team of the CAE Healthcare division where he worked for nearly 10 years, serving as Chief Medical Officer, and then as President. In 2018, he was inducted into the Simulation Hall of Fame of the National Center for Simulation in the US. He sits on several boards of directors, including the board of the Royal College International, affiliated with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

"I'm proud to be joining the dynamic MEDFAR team that is helping to shine the light on Canadian genius abroad," said Dr. Amyot. "MEDFAR has developed a visionary digital ecosystem at a moment when the adoption of information technology is revolutionizing healthcare systems around the world."

About MEDFAR

MEDFAR Clinical Solutions was founded in 2010 by two aeronautical engineers who realised healthcare wasn't leveraging the full potential of technology. Supported by a large community of clinical experts and determined to evolve its solution with its users, MEDFAR was the first to certify a fully cloud based Electronic Medical Records in Canada, MYLE (Make Your Life Easy).

Committed to driving excellence and efficiency in healthcare globally, MEDFAR differentiates itself by solely focusing on clinics and offering an intuitive, end-to-end Clinical Management Solution that substitutes inefficient processes with a faster and safer technological alternative. www.medfarsolutions.com

