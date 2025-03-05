MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - MEDFAR, the developer of the leading electronic medical record (EMR) platform MYLE, is pleased to announce the acquisition of CareWay, a Canadian pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. This strategic move accelerates MEDFAR's innovation roadmap, establishing MYLE as the industry's smartest EMR solution. By combining CareWay's cutting-edge technology with MYLE, MEDFAR is driving the next wave of innovation to improve the lives of healthcare providers and patients alike.

Adoption and Impact of AI in Canada : Key Insights

Rapid adoption : As of last December, 35% of Quebec physicians and 41% of British Columbia physicians were using an AI scribe , according to a MEDFAR survey of 2,171 respondents, including 1,272 physicians using MYLE.

: As of last December, and , according to a MEDFAR survey of 2,171 respondents, including 1,272 physicians using MYLE. Significant efficiency gains : Physicians using CareWay see one additional patient per hour on average and save two hours per day on note-taking, leading to a 20–30% increase in productivity .

: Physicians using CareWay see and on note-taking, leading to a . High patient trust: 99% of patients consent to their physician using AI, demonstrating strong perceived value in this innovation.

Revolutionizing Clinical Practice

Since its launch in June 2024, CareWay has been transforming clinical practice by enabling healthcare professionals to seamlessly automate the generation of high-quality medical notes during consultations. Its unmatched speed, accuracy, and adaptability allow healthcare professionals to save two hours per day on administrative tasks, all while adhering to the highest standards of security and privacy.

In less than a year, CareWay has been adopted by over 2,000 healthcare professionals, demonstrating its significant impact on healthcare delivery. Its revolutionary work has been recognized at the prestigious 2024 Hippocrate Awards, earning the Innovation Award for Digital and AI Transformation and the Grand Hippocrate Award for the year's most promising project.

Accelerating Innovation at MEDFAR

MEDFAR will integrate CareWay's pioneering technology into MYLE by spring 2025, marking the first step in a broader transformation to apply AI across all MYLE functionalities. CareWay will also remain available as a standalone solution, allowing all clinicians to leverage its full potential in their practice.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our commitment to simplify medical practice, enhance the quality of care, improve patient access, and free up valuable time for clinicians," said Elias Farah, CEO of MEDFAR. "With CareWay's innovative technology, clinicians can see one more patient per hour on average, improving the efficiency of the healthcare system by 20 to 30% and ensuring more patients have better access to care. This vision aligns perfectly with MEDFAR's mission to deliver transformative solutions for clinicians."



"The integration of CareWay's advanced AI capabilities into MYLE's comprehensive EMR platform strengthens our ability to empower healthcare providers with tools that drive efficiency and better patient outcomes," said Marie Lavoie, Cofounder and CEO of CareWay. "By easing administrative burdens, our solution empowers physicians to regain control of their schedules, lighten their mental load, and rediscover the joy of practicing medicine."

To learn more, visit www.medfarsolutions.com/en/careway/ .

About CareWay

Founded by a team of innovators with an entrepreneurial spirit and deep expertise in big data, CareWay is dedicated to improving healthcare through technology. CareWay uses AI to automate and optimize clinical documentation, understanding conversations in over 60 languages and generating high-quality notes in English or French. Developed in collaboration with Mila, a world-leading AI research institute, the solution evolves with use, adapts to clinicians' real-world needs, and remains a powerful and intuitive tool for healthcare professionals.

About MEDFAR

Founded in 2010, MEDFAR revolutionized the field of electronic medical records by introducing MYLE (Make Your Life Easy), the first fully web-based EMR in Canada. Today, MEDFAR supports over 15,000 healthcare professionals and facilitates 25 million patient appointments annually across North America. MEDFAR continues to drive excellence and efficiency in healthcare by offering an intuitive, user-friendly, and secure platform for healthcare professionals.

