GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Markus von Wartburg as its new Chief Economist.

Dr. von Wartburg will act as the Bureau's Chief Economist for a one-year term starting on April 3, 2023, providing advice on economic matters relating to the Bureau's investigations, litigation, advocacy work, as well as competition policy matters.

Dr. von Wartburg is Vice President of Analysis Group in Montreal, where he has served in several positions since 2008. He specializes in applying econometric methods and microeconomic theory to complex issues in competition, media and telecommunications, finance, commercial litigation and intellectual property.

Dr. von Wartburg holds a PhD in Economics from the Vancouver School of Economics at the University of British Columbia, and an M.A. in Economics from the University of Toronto.

Dr. von Wartburg joins the Bureau via the Government of Canada's Interchange Program.

Quotes

"We welcome Dr. von Wartburg's appointment as the new Chief Economist and T.D. MacDonald Chair in Industrial Economics. The Bureau will benefit enormously from the rich knowledge, expertise and experience he brings to the important work we do as an independent law enforcement agency."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Quick Facts

The Competition Bureau's Chief Economist is also known as the T.D. MacDonald Chair in Industrial Economics. The position was established in 1990 and is named after the late T.D. MacDonald, in honour of his extensive contributions to modern competition law in Canada .

. The Chief Economist provides the Bureau with advice on economic matters relating to competition policy and participates in the economic analysis of significant Bureau enforcement and advocacy matters.

The Government of Canada's Interchange Program facilitates temporary assignments for employees to or from the Federal Public Service.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

