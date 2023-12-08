Dr. Kenneth F. Kroner to Assume Role of Chair of the AIMCo Board

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Kenneth (Ken) F. Kroner as Vice Chair. In this capacity, effective January 1, 2024, Dr. Kroner will assume the role of Board Chair until a permanent appointment is made by the Government of Alberta. AIMCo's current Chair, Mark Wiseman, previously announced his intention to step down at the end of 2023.

Dr. Kroner is highly qualified to be Chair and has the unanimous support of his fellow directors in assuming this role. Having joined the AIMCo Board in 2017, he is currently Chair of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining AIMCo's board, he was Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was global head of Multi-Asset Strategies and global head of Systematic Active Equities. These teams were responsible for several hundred billion dollars of active investment strategies. Dr. Kroner also served as a member of BlackRock's Global Executive Committee and BlackRock's Global Operating Committee. Previously, he was an associate professor of economics and finance at the University of Arizona. Born and raised in Edmonton, he earned a BA degree in mathematics and economics from the University of Alberta and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California at San Diego.

"After six years on the AIMCo Board, I'm happy to be able to support our continued evolution in such a meaningful way," said Dr. Kroner. "With AIMCo on the cusp of an important transformation, our Board is committed to the sound leadership and good governance needed to help the company achieve the best results for our clients and the Albertans they serve."

In accordance with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the management of the business and affairs of AIMCo. Guided by this mandate, the Board sets the strategic direction of the Corporation and oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day conduct of AIMCo's business.

About AIMCo

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than CAN$158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 17 pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. AIMCo manages approximately 30 pools of capital on behalf of these clients. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

For further information: Alberta Investment Management Corporation, [email protected]