DR. JANE GOODALL RETURNS TO CANADA TWICE THIS FALL AS SHE CONTINUES HER 90TH BIRTHDAY TOUR

Global conservation icon to receive lifetime achievement award in September, and deliver one of her iconic lectures in October

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is excited to announce that its founder, world-renowned ethologist and environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall, is returning to Canada twice this fall for two special events. Part of her global 90th birthday tour, these events are Dr. Goodall's final appearances in Canada this year and will allow Canadians to hear stories and lessons directly from the icon herself.

On September 8, in recognition of her relentless advocacy and activism, her embodiment of global citizenship, and her unwavering commitment to nature, Dr. Goodall will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ). Dr. Goodall will accept the award and deliver remarks at an exclusive gala during the Toronto International Film Festival, highlighting her dedication to building a more just and sustainable world and inviting others to join her on her mission. Since its inception, APJ has raised over $35 million and built the first free high school in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, allowing over 31,000 students to receive an education.

One month later, on October 9, Dr. Goodall will travel to Kitchener-Waterloo for "An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90 Years." Her first event in the region since 2018, this unforgettable evening will include a captivating lecture by Dr. Goodall followed by a fireside chat that will dig deeper into Dr. Goodall's extraordinary life and career, and outline the steps needed to protect our planet and safeguard our future. The event promises to be inspiring and hopeful, with guests being given an exclusive opportunity to gain insights from one of the world's leading conservationists firsthand. The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is proud to partner with G Adventures and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada as Silver Sponsors for this event.

Tickets for this unforgettable evening in Kitchener-Waterloo go on sale to the general public on July 23, 2024 at 10:00AM ET. Pre-sale tickets will be available 24 hours earlier, on July 22 at 10:00AM ET. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up for the pre-sale, as tickets for Dr. Goodall's events have historically sold out quickly. To sign up for pre-sale tickets, and to learn more about past and future events, people can visit janegoodall.ca/events. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales goes directly to supporting the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's vital conservation efforts.

Event Details:

Date and time: October 9, 2024 at 7:00PM ET

at Venue: Centre in the Square, Kitchener, Ontario

Centre in the Square, Featuring: Dr. Jane Goodall

Ticket Information:

Pre-sale sign up: Available at janegoodall.ca/events until July 22, 2024

Available at janegoodall.ca/events until Pre-sale starts: July 22, 2024 at 10:00AM ET

at General sale starts: July 23, 2024 at 10:00AM ET

About Dr. Jane Goodall:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Dr. Goodall has forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom. Her work extends beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. Jane is a global icon, spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, creating a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

Inspired by our founder, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is creating a more just and sustainable world through community-centred conservation work that empowers people, protects wildlife, and heals our shared environments in Canada and Africa. With over 60 years of fieldwork and success stories in our history, we strive to inspire hope and encourage everyone to embrace their power to make a difference.

About Artists for Peace and Justice:

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. APJ's immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, health care, and dignity through the arts. The organization is committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. The model is simple: APJ believes in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation. APJ counts esteemed individuals such as Penelope Cruz, Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and other international artists among its advisory board. For more information on this year's gala event, please visit apjnow.org/events.

About Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc.:

TMMC is Toyota's vehicle assembly operation in Ontario, Canada. At TMMC, we have three production lines: two in Cambridge and one just down the highway in Woodstock. Established in 1988, our 5.4 million sq. ft. facility employs over 8,500 valuable Team Members. Thanks to these Team Members and the Toyota Production System, TMMC is the most awarded plant for quality in the Americas and is tied as the most awarded plant globally. Over 10,000,000 vehicles have been produced at TMMC's facilities. TMMC is an important member of its community and aims to be a leading corporate citizen by sending zero waste to landfill every year, and by supporting local nonprofit organizations.

About G Adventures:

G Adventures has been changing the world through travel since 1990. G Adventures and the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada have joined forces to offer the Jane Goodall Collection of tours. These remarkable tours, spanning various destinations worldwide, are focused on wildlife experiences and have received the endorsement of the renowned ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall. They are also aligned with G Adventures' Animal Welfare Policy. By embarking on these tours, we can lead by example and foster a deeper appreciation and respect for the incredible animals we share our planet with.

