St John's physician is CMA's first Black president; Dr. Courtney Howard installed as president-elect at annual general meeting

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi, a dermatologist from St. John's, N.L., is the new president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), following his introduction at its annual general meeting today. Dr. Ogunyemi is the first Black president in the organization's history and among its youngest.

His priorities centre on strengthening primary care, reducing administrative burden, and responsibly integrating innovation to improve patient care. He will continue to champion community‑based care and ensure health systems reflect the diversity of Canadians.

"Patients heal from illness in a hospital, but they truly become well in their communities. We need greater support for community‑based practice to enable doctors to meet patients where they are," says Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi, CMA president. "As the primary spokesperson of the CMA, I hope to use this position not only to influence policy but to promote understanding that diverse backgrounds make policy and advocacy efforts more inclusive and more effective."

The president of the CMA is elected by members from a different province or territory every year and speaks on behalf of Canada's physicians to policymakers, partners, media and Canadians.

With the beginning of Dr. Ogunyemi's presidency, Dr. Margot Burnell of New Brunswick assumes the role of past president.

Dr. Courtney Howard is CMA president-elect

Dr. Courtney Howard, emergency physician in Yellowknife, was installed as the CMA's president-elect. Dr. Howard is the founder of POWER -- Planetary-health Organizations for Wellbeing, Equity & Regeneration. She is chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance and serves on the steering committee of the Planetary Health Alliance. Dr. Howard is also a clinical associate professor at the University of Calgary.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: Canadian Medical Association, Yuliya Arutyunyan, 514-475-9732; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671, [email protected]