OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Today is National Physicians' Day, a day to recognize doctors for the critical roles they play in communities across Canada, providing care to patients, advocating on public health concerns, conducting research to advance care, and educating the next generation of medical professionals.

Doctors are critical to building a healthy Canada. Every day, they practise medicine on the frontlines of a health system under immense strain. Whether it's an aging population or a shortage of health professionals, the rise of false health information or growing administrative burden, doctors face challenges simply trying to care for their patients and communities.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) knows that much more must be done to support doctors and their patients, and we'll continue to advocate for a strong public health system that works for everyone.

Please join me today in thanking doctors across Canada for their dedication and professionalism and for taking care of Canadians and their loved ones in some of the most important moments of their lives.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected]