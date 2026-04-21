OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's doctors are concerned that false health information and disconnected health systems are putting patient care at risk.

In the latest edition of Physician Pulse, a joint survey initiative of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and Abacus Data, an overwhelming 99% of physicians¹ reported that disconnected health systems prevent them from easily sharing patient records, test results or clinical notes. Almost half of those doctors (48%) report having seen a patient experience serious adverse health consequences including disease progression or missed diagnoses because of disconnected systems.

The survey also finds that 97% of doctors² have had to intervene to prevent harm or address consequences after a patient followed false or misleading health information found online, including advice from artificial intelligence (AI). This follows the CMA's 2026 Health and Media Tracking Survey, which found people who followed health advice from AI were five times more likely to experience harms than those who did not.

"Doctors face an uphill battle trying to provide timely patient care when they are routinely dealing with health systems that cannot communicate with each other and when patients are inundated with false health information that can lead to unintended harms," says Dr. Margot Burnell, CMA president. "We need modern, connected digital health systems and stronger federal action to promote trusted health information."

The Physician Pulse survey was completed by 645 practising physicians between April 6-13, 2026.

This week, the CMA is bringing frontline physician voices and health system solutions to Parliament Hill through its new Physician Advocacy Network. Alongside representatives from 11 provincial and territorial medical associations, physician advocates from across the country will meet directly with parliamentarians to discuss what's happening in exam rooms, hospitals and communities -- and how federal decisions shape those realities.

The conversations will focus on pressing health care challenges and solutions: easing physicians' day to day administrative burden through smarter digital tools and secure data sharing, strengthening access to team based primary care, countering false health information, supporting Indigenous-led approaches to closing health gaps and making it easier for internationally trained physicians to care for patients in Canada.

¹ 99% of practising physicians in Canada say disconnected health systems affect their ability to provide care (66% often, 26% sometimes, 6% rarely) ² 97% of practising physicians in Canada say they have to intervene to prevent/address harm, from a patient following online false or misleading health information, including AI (34% often, 45% sometimes, 18% rarely)

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected]; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671; Marie-Pier Cloutier, 819-740-2231