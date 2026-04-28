OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) applauds news that the federal government has responded to the concerns of doctors and their patients by streamlining the application process for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC).

For years, the CMA has called on governments to simplify the DTC form to ease the long waits for people with disabilities and mitigate some of the administrative burden that physicians face. These changes could have a positive impact on the 84% of persons with disabilities who do not hold a DTC certificate. Important work gets done when doctors and policy makers work together.



The $794 million for First Nations and Inuit health insurance coverage is an important investment. The government should take the next step and classify Indigenous-led healing and support programs as essential services to ensure the funding is prioritized, protected and uninterrupted.

These are positive steps for Canadians' health, but we can't stop there. The federal government needs to pass Bill S-5, the Connected Care bill that will ensure health systems can speak to each other and securely share information. This is long overdue and will make it easier for patients to securely access their own records and for clinicians to share important information efficiently.

Governments can improve health care in Canada by investing in team-based care, easing barriers for internationally training physicians, and by fighting the spread of false health information that is causing harms to Canadians.

Together, we can build a healthy Canada.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

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