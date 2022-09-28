TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Alex Mihailidis, an internationally renowned researcher who serves as AGE-WELL's Scientific Director and CEO, has been selected as one of the Healthy Ageing 50 – 50 leaders working to transform the world to be a better place to grow older.

The Healthy Ageing 50 is an initiative under the banner of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing that seeks to honour 50 leaders who are working to foster healthy aging.

Dr. Alex Mihailidis is the Scientific Director & CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada’s technology and aging network (CNW Group/AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE))

"I am proud to be recognized as one of the Healthy Ageing 50 – 50 leaders working to transform the world to be a better place in which to grow older," said Dr. Mihailidis. "It is a great honour to be one of 50 leaders recognized for their efforts to improve the lives of current and future generations of older people."

Dr. Mihailidis has dedicated his career to enhancing the lives of older people and caregivers. A biomedical engineer at the University of Toronto and The KITE Research Institute-University Health Network, Dr. Mihailidis is a world leader in research on technology to support older adults to stay healthy, active and independent. His accomplishments span the creation of cutting-edge technologies – such as prompting systems and smart-home sensors that can flag health issues early on – to new policies related to regulation and service delivery of innovative solutions. His work, specifically in the use of artificial intelligence, sensors and robotics to support people living with dementia, has paved the way for new approaches in caring for our aging population.

Dr. Mihailidis is a visionary who founded the AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence, Canada's federally-funded technology and aging network. Under his leadership, AGE-WELL is a highly-regarded Canadian network with global reach that brings everyone together – industry, government, community organizations, academia, older adults, caregivers and future leaders – to advance Canada's AgeTech sector and accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions for healthy aging.

Dr. Mihailidis is a Senior Scientist at The KITE Research Institute – University Health Network, and Associate Vice President – International Partnerships & Professor at the University of Toronto (U of T). He is the Barbara G. Stymiest Research Chair in Rehabilitation Technology at U of T and Toronto Rehab. Dr. Mihailidis is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists, and a Fellow of the Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of America.

AGE-WELL extends sincere congratulations to Dr. Mihailidis and the other Healthy Ageing 50 leaders selected for their extraordinary achievements in the area of healthy aging.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. https://agewell-nce.ca/

