DP World and CDPQ Expand Global Investment Platform to US$8.2 Billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - DP World, a global infrastructure-led supply chain solutions provider, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global institutional investor, announce the expansion of their ports and terminals investment through a new commitment of US$4.5 billion, that will increase the total size of the platform to US$8.2 billion. DP World holds 55% share of the platform, and CDPQ the remaining 45%.

Since its launch in December 2016, the platform has invested in 10 port terminals globally and across various stages of the asset life cycle. The enhanced platform will continue to target assets globally, but with an increased scope to broaden its footprint in existing geographies, as well as new regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific. The investment platform will pursue its deployment and diversification objectives by expanding across a wider part of the integrated marine supply chain, such as logistics services linked to terminals.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: "The partnership between DP World and CDPQ has been very successful, and we have benefited from each other's expertise. The opportunity for the port and logistics industry is significant and the outlook remains positive as consumer demand triggers major shifts across the global supply chain. Best-in-class, well connected ports and efficient supply chains will continue to play an active role in advancing global trade and cultivating the business environments closest to their operations. Alongside CDPQ, a steadfast partner whose long-term vision we share, we look forward to working together on new investments that will connect key international trade locations worldwide."

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, said: "Building on the success of the first collaboration with our strategic partner, DP World, a world-class leader in ports and marine terminals, the enhanced platform will seek investments in high-quality port and terminal infrastructure assets that will help design the future of smart trade and logistics. As we take the next step in our partnership, we will further diversify our geographic reach and look to seize new opportunities in a sector that, even during a uniquely challenging period, is driven by long-term fundamental trends."

Despite the impacts of COVID-19 and shifts in the global supply chain landscape, the ports sector has demonstrated a fair degree of resilience. Through recent strategic investments in automation and digital technology, DP World has strengthened its logistics capabilities, combined with their maritime services operations and worldwide network of ports and terminals, to provide a full suite of end-to-end smart supply chain solutions. As such, DP World is well positioned to face the current challenges experienced by the industry and to continue to provide innovative solutions to their customers worldwide.

About CDPQ

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2020, it held CA$333.0 billion in net assets.

