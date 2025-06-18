As the countdown begins, DP World gears up for the monumental logistical challenge of supporting the delivery of golf's greatest team event.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- With just 100 days to go until the world's top golfers tee off at Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup, the scale of the operation behind the scenes is coming into sharp focus. At the centre of it is DP World, a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup and the event's Official Logistics Partner.

From transporting tonnes of infrastructure and equipment to ensuring teams, media, and fans move seamlessly across the site, staging the Ryder Cup is a logistical feat, like DP World's role in keeping global trade moving.

DP World, a Worldwide Partner and the Official Logistics Partner for the Ryder Cup through until 2027.

"As a smart logistics expert, we're proud to support the Ryder Cup, not just in moving things, but in connecting systems and partners that bring world-class sport to life," said Danny van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer at DP World. "Our role is about enabling performance, ensuring resilience, and supporting the tournament organisers in delivering an unforgettable global event."

Bryan Karns, Championship Director for the 2025 Ryder Cup, shared insights into the final stretch of preparations.

"We've moved from vision to execution," Karns explained. "Structures are going up, cabling's being laid. With hundreds of vendors active onsite, coordination is everything."

The build spans four months, with infrastructure gradually transforming Bethpage into a global sporting stage. Logistics remains a central focus with transport, power, Wi-Fi, and contingency plans all under constant review and testing. With more than 200,000 fans expected throughout tournament week, Bethpage offers rare flexibility, with multiple courses enabling secure space for parking, fan zones, and operations.

Still, challenges remain. "Transportation is our biggest puzzle," said Karns. "New York's infrastructure is solid, but with our scale, we've had to design rail boosts, park-and-ride systems, and partner closely with local authorities."

Adding complexity, this year's event also includes activations in downtown Manhattan, extending the Ryder Cup's presence into the heart of the city.

As for DP World's role? Their global expertise is key. "From moving equipment up from Quail Hollow post-PGA Championship to supporting seamless delivery, DP World helps ensure the right assets are in the right place at the right time," said Karns.

Few fans realize the Ryder Cup unfolds in a residential area. The local community's patience and support are vital to its success.

"Once the first tee shot is hit, we go from planners to operators," Karns said. "That's when all the preparation truly pays off."

The 2025 Ryder Cup takes place September 26–28 at Bethpage Black, New York.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713172/DP_World.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707423/5375065/DP_World_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DP World

Nicola Vickery, [email protected], +971 50 415 5973