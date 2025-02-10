DOVE UNVEILS ITS BIGGEST TRANSFORMATION IN OVER A DECADE. THE DOVE YOU LOVE REIMAGINED.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Dove is unveiling its most significant transformation in over 10 years, reimagining everything from cutting edge hair repair technology to packaging and design. At the heart of this transformation is the Dove Intensive Repair Collection, the hero range that sets a new standard in damage repair.

Dove has always been a leader in personal care, and now, it is taking to the next level with a science backed approach to stronger hair. At the heart of this breakthrough collection is Bio-Protein Care, made with proprietary technologies from Dove, that regenerates hair strength. This powerful system builds protein strength with every wash, refilling and reinforcing the hair's internal structure to make it 10x stronger.*

This transformation is more than just innovation – it's a new elevated beauty experience, blending advanced technology with sophisticated design. The new packaging across the full portfolio reflects Dove's modernized vision, delivering a premium look and feel while staying true to its heritage.

The hero line of this transformation, Dove Intensive Repair, is formulated with Bio-Protein technology and ingredients like Amino acids, glycerin and ceramide. This three-step repair routine works in harmony with your hair by targeting the many signs of daily damage for full restoration to help your hair look and feels its best.

The Dove Intensive Repair Collection includes:

Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo: Gently cleanses while stopping 98% of visible damage, fortifying hair against future breakage and split ends.

Gently cleanses while stopping 98% of visible damage, fortifying hair against future breakage and split ends. Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner: Deeply nourishes and smooths hair, leaving it strong and silky while reducing 10 signs of daily hair damage.

Deeply nourishes and smooths hair, leaving it strong and silky while reducing 10 signs of daily hair damage. Dove Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Mask: A deeply restorative treatment formulated with Amino Serum, designed to deliver 10 benefits in just one minute to treat dry, damaged hair.

"We are excited to unveil a bold new era for Dove Hair Care, our biggest transformation in over 10 years. This evolution goes beyond just elevated packaging. At the heart of this reinvention is our breakthrough technology, marking a step change in the damage repair space", says Kristin Oliver, Senior Marketing Lead, Dove Canada. "This is a true hair revolution for Dove, we're empowering consumers to live their lives to the fullest—free from the fear of hair damage—knowing that Dove can help repair and restore, for stronger, healthier hair every day."

Dove offers targeted solutions for the most common causes of hair damage, ensuring consumers can find the perfect collection to meet their hair needs. The new and improved Dove Intensive Repair Collection helps rediscover the confidence of beautiful, healthy, hair reborn 10x stronger and is available at major retailers in-store or online like Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, Amazon and Jean Coutu. Explore Dove.com to learn more about the hair damage repair regimen to experience the Dove difference.

*effect on external breakage when using system vs. non-conditioning shampoo

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

