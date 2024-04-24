Dove Launches New Whole Body Deodorants

Deodorant, but not as you know it. Experience the benefits of all-day odour protection and sensitive skin care everywhere, from pits and thighs to tummies and toes.



TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Dove announced the launch of its new Whole Body Deodorants, which combine Dove's skincare expertise with effective full-body odour control, even for sensitive areas. The deodorant can be used anywhere body odour is experienced, including under the breasts, thighs, lower back, feet, underarms and intimate areas (external use only).

Deodorant, but not as you know it. Experience the benefits of all-day odour protection and sensitive skin care everywhere, from pits and thighs to tummies and toes. (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

Offered in both a warm coconut & vanilla scent and a hypoallergenic, unscented option, Dove Whole Body Deodorants are crafted intentionally for sensitive skin to extend Dove's care everywhere. This kind-to-skin formula is both dermatologist and gynecologist-approved, with a skin-loving blend of lactic acid and glycerin; plus, it is free from aluminum, parabens and baking soda. Additionally, the products are PETA-approved, vegan and cruelty-free.

"Sweating is a natural whole body process that cools us down when we become hot, like built-in air conditioning. We have 2 –4 million sweat glands. Our palms, forehead, soles of the feet, and armpits are where we have the most glands; however, sweat from our underarms accounts for less than 1% of our body's sweat. Sweat doesn't smell. Bacteria on your skin feed on sweat and produce by-products that smell, leading to malodour. With this in mind, Dove created the whole-body deodorant to address this odour," said Carolyn Eaton, Senior Research & Development Scientist.

"Consumers are looking for ways to feel protected in spots where deodorant isn't normally used," said Kristen Denega, Associate Director of Marketing Performance and Operations, Deodorants at Unilever. "This pushed Dove to create a formulation that not only contains Dove's unique odour protection technology, which kills odour-causing bacteria at the source and traps any odour that is already present, but it is also a first for Dove Canada."

The product is easy to use: Simply squeeze and apply a small amount anywhere for head-to-toe confidence. It includes a built-in, easy-to-use applicator and rubs in clearly.

The new Dove Whole Body Deodorants are now available nationwide for $14.97

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while aiming to:

Improve the health of the planet;

Improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, AXE, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Dove Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Alanna Ditomasso [email protected]