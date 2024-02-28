DOVE LAUNCHES BOND STRENGTH, AN END-TO-END COLLECTION TO REPAIR AND CARE FOR YOUR HAIR

NEW hair care range from Dove helps repair and restore your hair thanks to a breakthrough technology powered by patented Bio-Protein Care and Peptide Complex

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Dove announced the launch of its Dove Bond Strength regimen, an end-to-end solution to visibly repair and restore your hair. Whether you're colouring, straightening, styling or even brushing your hair, with the right products, it's easily remedied. You keep living, we'll keep repairing.

Repair your hair with the new Dove Bond Strength range. (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

With over 10 years of research, the Bond Strength range includes formulas with Bio-Protein Care™, consisting of patented technologies that work in harmony with hair to strengthen bonds. This unique formulation, inspired by hair biology, helps restore your hair's natural strength between salon visits. Paraben-free, vegan, PETA-approved and suitable for all hair types, the range offers visible repair and restoration for healthier, more radiant hair.

The Bond Strength collection includes:

Dove Bond Strength Shampoo & Conditioner: strengthening shampoo and conditioner, formulated with a unique blend of technologies, with peptides and Bio-Protein Care™.

strengthening shampoo and conditioner, formulated with a unique blend of technologies, with peptides and Bio-Protein Care™. Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Serum Mask: a weekly hair treatment with patented peptide complex fortifies hair bonds and helps reverse 10 visible signs of damage in one minute and transforms extremely damaged hair to 10x stronger*, softer and smoother hair. *when using 4-Step System.

a weekly hair treatment with patented peptide complex fortifies hair bonds and helps reverse 10 visible signs of damage in one minute and transforms extremely damaged hair to 10x stronger*, softer and smoother hair. *when using 4-Step System. Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Shield Super Serum: a supercharged serum that shields hair from external aggressors and further damage.

"We know consumers are looking for expert hair repair solutions when it comes to managing damage, that's why we've been working on delivering beauty science into our most advanced and repairing products. We're excited to launch Dove Bond Strength, a regimen that offers an end-to-end solution that requires less time – by helping to repair signs of damage in as little as one minute, once a week - and delivers more benefits, more choice and more value", says Kristin Oliver, Senior Brand Manager, Dove Canada.

To bring this transformative experience directly to women and put Bond Strength to the test, Dove is going on tour with the Hair Fix mobile salon offering the Bond Strength experience where it's needed most. The salon will roll up to three locations over the next few months, when your hair is most likely to be damaged.

The first event will take place at Blue Mountain , on March 2 . Dove will meet adventurers at the base of the mountain to offer a complimentary service to try the Dove Bond Strength range and help to repair hair that can become dry and brittle due to the elements.

. Dove will meet adventurers at the base of the mountain to offer a complimentary service to try the Dove Bond Strength range and help to repair hair that can become dry and brittle due to the elements. Stay tuned for the Spring Refresh and New Moms tours.

and tours. At each stop, women will be invited to book a complimentary appointment to experience Dove Bond Strength and repair their hair's natural beauty.

Dove believes beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove Bond Strength is not just a hair care range, it is an end-to-end solution, so women can feel comfortable, confident, fulfilled and beautiful.

New Dove Bond Strength collection is available at mass food and drug retailers nationwide. To learn more, please visit the link here.

