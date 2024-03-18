Dove has curated a list of the best bathrooms in Ontario and Quebec that embody the characteristics of each product in its NEW Serum Shower Collection and is inviting residents to enter the 'Glow-Away' contest for a chance to win a lavish bathing experience.

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Why do people prioritize their face skincare over their body's skincare? Dove wants to change this and, today, has announced the launch of its Serum Shower Collection, a premium body wash and scrub line, co-created with dermatologists and beauty experts, that addresses different skincare needs to provide effective care for everyone.

To celebrate this milestone, Dove is offering residents the chance to win a lavish 'Glow Away' stay in one of four impeccably designed, luxurious bathrooms found across Ontario and Quebec. Each bathroom mirrors the new body wash's defining characteristics. The first bathroom is in The Drake Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. Named 'Best Suite' from The Awards For Hospitality Experience and Design (AHEAD), this space is the perfect backdrop to launch Glow Recharge. The Frontenac Club in Kingston, Ontario, houses bathrooms with modern soaker tubs and relaxing rain showers which are paired with exposed brick. These match perfectly with Dove's Vitality Renewal and Dryness Repair body washes. Finally, the Humaniti Hotel, in Montreal, Quebec, minimalistic yet luxurious aesthetic complements the Ultra-Sensitive body wash.

"At Dove, we believe beautiful, visibly healthy skin is a head-to-toe experience and we want to give our body the same love and attention that is often reserved for our face," said Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care at Unilever Canada. "With Dove's new Serum Shower Collection, formulated with active serum, we aim to bring body care to the same premium standard as facial care, ensuring our bodies receive the care and pampering they deserve."

Dove's Serum Shower Collection includes four premium body washes and two body scrubs that cater to diverse skin types, all readily available in Canada: Glow Recharge, Vitality Renewal, Dryness Repair, Ultra-Sensitive, Exfoliate Away and Night Recovery:

Glow Recharge : Dove Glow Recharge serum body wash energizes and illuminates skin utilizing 3% brightening serum with vitamin C. The gel-like formula features minerals that gently exfoliate to reveal smooth, glowing skin.

Infused with a 4% restoring serum with collagen, pure glycerin and active MicroMoisture, Dove Vitality Renewal serum body wash reveals firm, supple skin.

Infused with a 4% restoring serum with collagen, pure glycerin and active MicroMoisture, Dove Vitality Renewal serum body wash reveals firm, supple skin. Dryness Repair : Supercharged with a 6% hydrating serum featuring hyaluronic acid, squalane and active MicroMoisture, Dove Dryness Repair serum body wash is a brilliant solution for dry skin.

: Supercharged with a 6% hydrating serum featuring hyaluronic acid, squalane and active MicroMoisture, Dove Dryness Repair serum body wash is a brilliant solution for dry skin. Ultra-Sensitive : Co-created with dermatologists and beauty experts, Dove Ultra-Sensitive serum body wash is fragrance free and made with only 10 essential ingredients.

: Co-created with dermatologists and beauty experts, Dove Ultra-Sensitive serum body wash is fragrance free and made with only 10 essential ingredients. Exfoliate Away : Dove Exfoliate Away skin-polishing scrub contains 4% refining serum and Alpha-Hydroxy-Acid, perfect for cleansing your skin.

: Dove Exfoliate Away skin-polishing scrub contains 4% refining serum and Alpha-Hydroxy-Acid, perfect for cleansing your skin. Night Recovery : Dove Night Recovery scrub with retinol serum makes for an ultimate before-bed routine, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The 'Glow Away' contest launched on March 18, 2024. To enter for a chance to indulge in the ultimate bath and shower care experience, Ontarians and Quebecers can visit https://www.unileverpromos.ca/GlowAwayWithDove/ for more details. Eligible winners will be selected at random and announced Tuesday, April 2nd , 2024.

Dove's new Serum Shower Collection is now available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while aiming to:

Improve the health of the planet;

Improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

