Dove Hair Therapy's Breakage Remedy Line Wins Product of the Year

The Dove Breakage Remedy range was designed for damaged hair, formulated with Nutrient-Lock serum, a combination of conditioning actives and yeast proteins, to reduce breakages and split ends. Breakage Remedy shampoo and conditioner are both sulfate and paraben free, and the entire range, including the leave-on treatment, work to reduce hair breakage, with 97% less breakage after one wash**. The result is strong, healthy-looking hair that Canadians love.

The entire Dove Hair Therapy line, including the Dove Hydration Spa, Dove Dry Scalp Care and Dove Strength and Fullness Boost ranges, are made with high-potency moisturizers, antioxidants and nourishing ingredients that penetrate deep into weakened hair fibres to nourish hair at a cellular level*. The formulations are inspired by potent skin care ingredients that bring skin-inspired luxury to the shower for superior haircare and an exceptional pampering experience.

"We're incredibly thrilled to be recognized by consumers for our targeted approach to haircare and continuous commitment to impactful innovation" says Dennis Chua, Unilever Canada Hair Care Category Lead. "As consumers increasingly seek out more tailored haircare solutions, we are dedicated to creating superior care products with advanced technologies to address the needs of specific haircare concerns and provide solutions that nourish hair from root to tip."

The annual Product of the Year awards is a trusted resource to guide consumers to the best products on the market. The awards are voted on by 4000 Canadian shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar.

All products within the Dove Hair Therapy range are available at mass and drug retailers.

*nourishes at the level of hair cortex

**system vs. non-conditioning shampoo

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization – proof not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 31 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial and quality. Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from consumer products that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging or ingredients, and were launched within the previous year (January 2020). A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are then categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar on behalf of Ensemble IQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

