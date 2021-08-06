"I'm looking forward to having another opportunity to get the Canadian flag on the podium after not finishing up to my potential in London and finishing in sixth just outside of the medals in Rio," said Blessin. "I also look forward to bringing my thanks to the Japanese people. As athletes we have trained so hard for four to five years for a one-hour chance to show the world our best, and I am grateful to still have that opportunity to do that at the Tokyo Games this summer."

Tremblay is also set to make her third Paralympic appearance, but her first in the sport of shooting. She previously competed in Para archery at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

"I would like to first thank the team that has so generously been working with me for the past five years through this enriching adventure to the Tokyo Games," said Tremblay. "I will wear the colours of my country with pride and honour, and while I will do my best to perform well, what is most important to me is contributing to the next generation and demonstrating that effort and perseverance can take us far."

Blessin and Tremblay will both compete in the SH2 mixed 10m air rifle standing (August 30), 10m air rifle prone (September 1), and 50m rifle prone events (September 4) in Tokyo. It will be the first competition for the pair since October 2019, when they participated in the Sydney World Cup.

"It is remarkable to see the commitment and focus demonstrated by these two athletes," said Gale Stewart, Shooting Para sport head coach. "I have high hopes for them as evidenced from their training."

Shooting Para sport has been part of the Paralympic program since 1976, and the Games features men's, women's and mixed events from distances of 10m, 25m, and 50m. Athletes compete in either the SH1 class (for athletes with lower limb impairments) or SH2 (for athletes with upper limb impairments which require the use of a shooting stand to support the rifle, potentially in combination with a lower limb impairment).

"Congratulations to Doug and Lyne for each being selected to compete at the Paralympic Games for a third time!" said Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission, Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Both Lyne and Doug have worked so hard to be able to continue training in challenging circumstances over the past year and a half. I look forward to seeing them make an exciting return to competition in Tokyo. I wish them the best of luck!"

TOKYO 2020 PARALYMPIC GAMES SHOOTING PARA SPORT TEAM:

Doug Blessin – Port Coquitlam, BC

Lyne Tremblay – Magog, QC

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place August 24 to September 5, 2021 in Japan. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes, and audiences across the country will be able to follow all the action live through coverage from the Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium, including broadcast partners CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI, and Sportsnet, and digital partners Twitter, Facebook, and MXZN.

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of athletes currently named to the Canadian Paralympic Team. The Canadian Paralympic Committee will announce the official full team heading to the Games later this month.

