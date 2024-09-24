Survey shows that 41 per cent of adults in Quebec, nearly 3.6 million people, have trouble sleeping.

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of fostering dreams, nurturing rest, and enhancing the well-being of millions of Quebecers. Since its founding in 1994, Dormez-vous has grown to be a nationwide brand with 64 storefronts delivering unmatched sleep expertise and an entire ecosystem of sleep products for a world-class customer experience across the province.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Dormez-vous commissioned Leger to conduct an in-depth survey about evolving sleep preferences, behaviors of recent years and how sleep affects different aspects of Quebecer lives. According to the study, 41 per cent of adults in the province, a figure representing nearly 3.6 million people, said they have trouble sleeping.

"As we mark our 30th anniversary, we not only celebrate our journey and unwavering commitment to better sleep but also reflect on our nation's current sleep quality and how Dormez-vous can continue leading the way in sleep innovation and solutions for all Quebecers, for the years ahead," said Stewart Schaefer, founder of Dormez-vous. "This milestone is a testament to our ability to adapt, and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry. The insights from our latest survey will guide us as we continue to educate Quebecers on the importance and power of sleep."

Key findings from the survey include:

Nearly 24 per cent of Quebecers do not feel well rested when they wake up , with 30 per cent citing lower energy, decreased productivity and mood swings, as the most common side effects of a bad night's sleep.

, with 30 per cent citing lower energy, decreased productivity and mood swings, as the most common side effects of a bad night's sleep. Three-in-ten (29 per cent) Quebec adults are less satisfied with their sleep habits than they were just a year ago, with stress, mental overactivity, and room temperature topping the list of sleep disruptors.

habits than they were just a year ago, with stress, mental overactivity, and room temperature topping the list of sleep disruptors. Technology has significantly disrupted the sleep patterns of more than half of Quebecers over the past 5-10 years, with over 63 per cent reporting an impact. Interestingly, one-in-six Quebecers (16 per cent) stated that they use technology to improve their sleep such as, meditation or relaxation apps, sound machines, white noise apps and sleep tracking app, highlighting the complex relationship between our devices and our well-being.

of more than half of Quebecers over the past 5-10 years, with over 63 per cent reporting an impact. Interestingly, one-in-six Quebecers (16 per cent) stated that they use technology to improve their sleep such as, meditation or relaxation apps, sound machines, white noise apps and sleep tracking app, highlighting the complex relationship between our devices and our well-being. In a bid for better sleep, 52 per cent of Quebecers avoid caffeine, heavy meals before bed, and create cozy sleep environments to build healthier bedtime routines.

to build healthier bedtime routines. Sleep is the cornerstone of mental health, with two-thirds (68 per cent) of Quebecers noticing a dramatic mood boost after a good night's rest , and 66 per cent recognize the deep connection between sleep and mental well-being.

, and 66 per cent recognize the deep connection between sleep and mental well-being. Nearly four out of five (79 per cent) Quebecers stated that poor sleep contributes to feelings of anxiety and depression .

. For most Quebecers (72 per cent), their bed isn't just for sleeping— it's a sanctuary of comfort and relaxation - where Dormez-vous has been a steadfast companion.

- where Dormez-vous has been a steadfast companion. On average, Quebecers sleep for an extra half-hour on weekends compared to weekdays , with women more likely than men to use their days off to catch up on rest.

, with women more likely than men to use their days off to catch up on rest. Mattress satisfaction is closely related to sleep quality. Quebecers who are extremely satisfied with their mattress are 30% more likely to report high-quality sleep.

Dormez-vous has always focused on understanding the unique sleep needs of each Quebecer, and this report underscores its continued leadership in understanding consumer behaviour. Over the past 30 years, the brand has defined the sleep industry landscape in Quebec by providing Quebecers personalized sleep solutions via in-store and online "Sleep Experts" and the continuous expansion of product and brand offerings, solidifying its position as a trusted name in the industry. In fact, Quebecers voted Dormez-vous as their most trusted mattress retailer brand in the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

Earlier this summer, Dormez-vous kicked off the anniversary campaign with a brand love spot , which turned the camera towards consumers to capture the special moment of the best "happy birthday" of the day and the intimate spaces where laughter, tears, triumphs, and dreams come to life , and where Dormez-vous has been a steadfast companion. As part of the second half of its anniversary celebrations, Dormez-vous is launching their 30th anniversary event featuring throwback pricing and dreamy deals aimed at giving back to the loyal customers who have supported the brand over the years. The campaign spots featuring Quebec talent Étienne De Passillé playfully lean into the retro 90's vibes, leveraging cultural references that are guaranteed to resonate with a broad audience and transport viewers back to 1994 – the year Dormez-vous was founded, bringing the brand back to its roots in a creative, yet nostalgic way.

The study on evolving sleep preferences was conducted by Leger from August 2-8, 2024, which surveyed 804 Quebecers aged 18-74. The margin of error is ±2.2%.

For more information on Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer. As of September 24, 2024, Dormez-vous has 64 corporate-owned stores and 3 distribution centers in Quebec. Recognized as one Quebec's most trusted mattress retailer by Brandspark in 2024, Dormez-vous is a purpose-led brand dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes mattresses and foundations to Quebec charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.dormezvous.com .

