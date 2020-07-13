TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Heritage Trust is calling for applications to the 2021 Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence program. The application deadline is September 30, 2020.

The residency program is open to professional Canadian artists practising a wide array of disciplines. Selected artists will live at Fool's Paradise, the former home and studio of renowned artist Doris McCarthy. Located on the Scarborough Bluffs in Toronto, the site provides accommodation and studio space in a serene and picturesque setting where visual artists, musicians and writers can concentrate on their creative work.

Residencies are available throughout 2021, with terms ranging from one to three months.

The program is coordinated and delivered by the Ontario Heritage Trust as part of the agreement undertaken with McCarthy when she bequeathed the property to the Trust in 1998. Following her death in 2010, the Trust founded the residency program and since 2015 has welcomed a wide variety of artists to Fool's Paradise. The program encourages artists to embrace the multi-disciplinary nature of the arts, demonstrate the restorative influence of landscape and environment and foster excellence among contemporary artists.

As part of the residency, artists are required to provide a mentorship opportunity to support the development of an emerging artist or artists.

To learn more and to fill out an application, visit www.heritagetrust.on.ca/dmair.

The Trust welcomes applications from artists practising in a variety of creative disciplines, as well as artists from underrepresented backgrounds. This program is supported generously by the RBC Foundation's Emerging Artists project.

Quick Facts:

Doris McCarthy (1910-2010) was one of Canada's most recognized landscape painters of the second half of the 20th century.

(1910-2010) was one of most recognized landscape painters of the second half of the 20th century. McCarthy donated Fool's Paradise to the Ontario Heritage Trust in 1998 to conserve its scenic, esthetic, natural and cultural values, with the wish that following her death it would become an artist-in-residence centre and venue for heritage activities.

To date, 37 artists have been awarded residencies at Fool's Paradise.

The Trust works with the Doris McCarthy Gallery ( University of Toronto Scarborough), OCAD University, the Ontario Society of Artists and the Writer's Union of Canada on the development of the program.

Scarborough), OCAD University, the Ontario Society of Artists and the Writer's Union of on the development of the program. Although the property is not typically open to the public, it is often a participating site in Doors Open Ontario – Toronto and draws hundreds of visitors a year to see the beautiful garden and unique cottage and studio space.

Learn More:

About the Ontario Heritage Trust:

The Ontario Heritage Trust (OHT) is an agency of the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. The Trust identifies, protects, promotes and conserves Ontario's heritage. The Trust conserves provincially significant cultural and natural heritage, interprets Ontario's history, educates Ontarians of its importance in our society, and celebrates the province's diversity. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

